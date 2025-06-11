AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Pakistani horror film ‘Deemak’ earns Rs 70mn over opening weekend

Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 04:44pm

Pakistani horror film ‘Deemak’ dominated the box office over Eid weekend, with a staggering Rs70 million in just its first two days, according to reports.

Directed by Rafay Rashdi and written by Ayesha Muzaffar ‘Deemak’ explores the volatile relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law against a backdrop of escalating paranormal disturbances in a family home.

The cast includes Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, Samina Peerzada, Javed Sheikh and Bushra Ansari.

The story follows a family whose home becomes the site of increasingly disturbing supernatural phenomena. As paranormal activity intensifies, a psychological battle unfolds between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, with the son caught between the two women.

Executive producer Syed Murad Ali said, “I’ve always had a deep fascination with the horror genre — I’ve watched countless horror films growing up, and the idea of creating one myself has been with me for years,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

