Pakistani horror film ‘Deemak’ earns Rs 70mn over opening weekend

Pakistani horror film ‘Deemak’ dominated the box office over Eid weekend, with a staggering Rs70 million in just its first two days, according to reports.

Directed by Rafay Rashdi and written by Ayesha Muzaffar ‘Deemak’ explores the volatile relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law against a backdrop of escalating paranormal disturbances in a family home.

The cast includes Faysal Quraishi, Sonya Hussyn, Samina Peerzada, Javed Sheikh and Bushra Ansari.

The story follows a family whose home becomes the site of increasingly disturbing supernatural phenomena. As paranormal activity intensifies, a psychological battle unfolds between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, with the son caught between the two women.

Executive producer Syed Murad Ali said, “I’ve always had a deep fascination with the horror genre — I’ve watched countless horror films growing up, and the idea of creating one myself has been with me for years,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.