Attock Refinery says throughput reduced during Eid

Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), a key player in Pakistan’s downstream petroleum sector, said that throughput had been reduced amid low crude oil availability.

The listed refinery shared the development on Wednesday in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We wish to inform you that we have been experiencing a decline in crude oil receipts for some time,” the company said.

This situation worsened during Eid holidays, leading to low crude stock levels at the refinery, added ARL.

The company said it expected the situation to improve within one week.

Attock Refinery was incorporated in Pakistan on November 8, 1978, as a private limited company and was converted into a public company on June 26, 1979. It is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil.

The company is a subsidiary of the Attock Oil Company Limited, England, and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).