Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company’s fastest-selling console

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 11:31am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nintendo said on Wednesday it had sold more than 3.5 million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company’s fastest-selling gaming device to date.

Last month, the Kyoto-based company forecast Switch 2 sales would reach 15 million during the current financial year ending next March.

“Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go,” Nintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser said in a statement.

Gamers line up for Nintendo Switch 2 launch with global shortfall expected

Nintendo has sold 152 million Switch devices since it was first launched in 2017, creating a games juggernaut with titles including “The Legend of Zelda” and COVID-19 pandemic breakout hit “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”.

The more powerful second-generation version, which went on sale on June 5, bears many similarities with its predecessor but offers a larger screen and improved graphics. It is sold with titles including “Mario Kart World”.

