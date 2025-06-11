AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-11

Accelerating sell-off: GST waiver on aircraft leasing for PIA announced

Muhammad Ali Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: The federal government has announced to introduce sales tax exemptions on aircraft imports and leasing for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as part of efforts to facilitate the national carrier’s privatization process.

The proposed new exemption, outlined in the federal budget 2025-26, removes sales tax obligations for PIA on aircraft imports or lease agreements, providing a significant financial relief measure for the struggling national flag carrier.

The exemption extends beyond just aircraft to include a wide range of aviation-related goods and equipment.

The tax relief will cover seven key categories of aviation imports, all receiving zero percent customs duty treatment. These include complete aircraft whether imported or acquired through wet or dry lease arrangements, spare parts for aircraft and simulators, maintenance kits for trainer aircraft, and specialized machinery and equipment for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) operations.

It also encompasses aviation simulators, aircraft engines, and operational tools for new airport facilities.

For PIA specifically, the aircraft import exemption has been backdated to March 19, 2015, potentially providing retroactive benefits for the airline’s fleet acquisitions over the past decade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA Sales Tax GST sales tax exemptions PIA privatisation PIA sell off Budget 2025 26 aircraft imports aircraft leasing

Comments

200 characters

Accelerating sell-off: GST waiver on aircraft leasing for PIA announced

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories