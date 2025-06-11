Teachers, researchers: 25pc tax rebate restored

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move providing much-needed relief to the academic community, the federal government has announced the restoration of a 25 percent tax rebate against tax payable by full-time teachers and researchers under the Finance Bill 2025-26.

This crucial relief will be applied retrospectively, covering tax years, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Speaking to this correspondent, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt lauded the government’s decision, attributing significant credit to the Office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for their unwavering efforts.

“This is a monumental achievement for full-time teachers and researchers, particularly those falling under the salaried class who often find themselves without substantial influence,” stated Butt. “The credit for this commendable move undoubtedly goes to the diligent and untiring efforts made by the Registrar of the FTO, Khalid Javed, on this critical issue.”

The restoration of this tax rebate comes as a significant reprieve for educators and researchers who had faced a discontinuation of this benefit, leading to considerable financial burden and widespread concerns within the academic community. The FTO’s consistent advocacy and persistence in highlighting the plight of these un-influential taxpayers are widely recognised as instrumental in bringing about this positive change. Butt emphasised that this decision not only provides tangible financial relief but also underscores the government’s commitment to supporting the education and research sectors, which are vital for national development.

The retrospective application of the rebate further solidifies its impact, addressing past grievances and ensuring a more equitable tax treatment for this dedicated segment of the workforce. The move is expected to be met with widespread appreciation from teachers, researchers, and educational institutions across the country, fostering a more conducive environment for academic pursuits and intellectual growth.

The federal government budget document states,“25% rebate against tax payable by full time teachers and researchers will be restored retrospectively, ie, from TY 2023 to TY 2025.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025