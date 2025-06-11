4G/5G license revenue set at Rs22.612bn for FY26

ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted Rs22.612 billion from 4G/5G licenses under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year 2025-26 against Rs32.612 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised upward to Rs27 billion.

Under the head of Income from Property and Enterprises (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government has projected to generate Rs1.1 trillion for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs1.2 trillion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs1.431 trillion.

According to the budget documents 2025-26, the government has budgeted Rs12 billion from mobile handset levy for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs10 billion for the outgoing fiscal year.

The government has budgeted Rs6.239 billion in the budget for 2025-26 from Regulatory Authorities (Surplus/Penalties) against Rs10.036 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs654.7 million.

