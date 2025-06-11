AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Ministry of Law and Justice: Rs1,912.481m earmarked for 10 schemes

Published June 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has earmarked Rs 1,912.481 million for seven ongoing and three new schemes of the Ministry of Law and Justice under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The budget document showed an increase of 41 percent in funds allocated for various schemes of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

As per the budgetary documents, the government allocated Rs 1,696.481 million for ongoing schemes, which include Rs 170 million for automation of federal courts/tribunals phase-II; Rs 27 million for archiving and digitalising of legislations and record of the Ministry of Law and Justice; Rs 201.785 million for the construction of legal facilitation centre, Islamabad High Court (IHC); Rs 19.325 million for strengthening of Planning and Monitoring Unit in the Ministry of Law and Justice; Rs 30 million for construction of new building for Supreme Court, Branch Registry at Karachi; Rs110 million for strengthening and capacity enhancement of legal wings of Ministry of Law and Justice and federal ministries/divisions, Islamabad, and Rs 1,138.371 million for construction of litigants facilitation centre for litigants of District Court in Islamabad.

