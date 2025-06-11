Rs3.33bn fine imposed on traffic violators in Punjab

LAHORE: More than 5.445 million challan and fines of more than Rs3.33 billion were imposed for violation of traffic laws. Similarly, more than 228,000 vehicles emitting smoke were challaned, 19,000 vehicles were detained in police stations, while the fitness certificates of 176 smoke-emitting vehicles were confiscated, sources in the Punjab police said on Tuesday.

The sources told that in the light of directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, police are actively working to ensure best public service delivery and implementation of traffic laws, in continuation of which driving licenses were issued to more than 3.726 million people during the current year.

The IG said that action should be taken against those who do not comply with traffic rules. Effective steps should be taken to recover from traffic challan defaulters.

