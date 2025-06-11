PTI’s contempt plea: LHC seeks record

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday summoned the record in a contempt of court petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against the deputy commissioner Lahore for denying permission to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan last year.

PTI Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari through his counsel pleaded before the court that the PTI had approached the DC Lahore to seek permission for a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan. However, he said, the DC failed to decide the application despite a court’s direction.

He contended that non-compliance with court orders amounts to contempt of court. He asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the DC for ignoring the court’s order.

During the proceedings, a law officer submitted a written reply on behalf of the deputy commissioner.

