Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

PTI’s contempt plea: LHC seeks record

Recorder Report Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 07:37am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday summoned the record in a contempt of court petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against the deputy commissioner Lahore for denying permission to hold a public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan last year.

PTI Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari through his counsel pleaded before the court that the PTI had approached the DC Lahore to seek permission for a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan. However, he said, the DC failed to decide the application despite a court’s direction.

He contended that non-compliance with court orders amounts to contempt of court. He asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the DC for ignoring the court’s order.

During the proceedings, a law officer submitted a written reply on behalf of the deputy commissioner.

