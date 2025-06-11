TDAP, SBP & WCCI hold seminar for women entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), organized a comprehensive seminar on “Access to Finance, Marketing, Technology, and Networking” at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar.

The seminar was attended by a large number of women entrepreneurs from across the region, representing diverse sectors and industries. The session began with welcome remarks by Ms Rabia Basri, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who appreciated the efforts of TDAP and SBP in facilitating businesswomen and empowering them through knowledge, resources, and institutional support.

The Deputy Chief State Bank of Pakistan Mohammad Haroon Khan delivered a detailed and informative presentation on access to finance, highlighting various financial products and schemes available to women entrepreneurs. The session focused on how women-led businesses can benefit from SBP’s gender-inclusive financial initiatives.

TDAP representatives gave insightful presentations on the importance of international marketing, networking, branding, and use of technology in expanding business reach and enhancing competitiveness in global markets. The presentations emphasized TDAP’s ongoing support and services available to women entrepreneurs to help them grow and sustain their businesses.

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session where participants raised questions about SBP’s financial schemes and explored TDAP’s facilitation programmes and export opportunities. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by the Senior Vice President of WCCI, followed by the distribution of participation certificates among the attendees.

The event served as a meaningful platform for awareness, dialogue, and networking, and reaffirmed the commitment of TDAP, SBP, and WCCI to promote women’s economic empowerment and inclusive trade development in Pakistan.

