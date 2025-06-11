AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-06-11

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Our economic signers have never required anger management courses

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 07:57am

“Do we have any anger management classes in this country?”

“I have never heard of such classes, why do you ask?”

“Well many world leaders were slapped recently – some literally and some figuratively and I reckon the slapper as opposed to the slapee if you will may need some…some…management courses.”

“I hope you are excluding Pakistan’s current economic team signers because…”

“Excuse me? Signers?”

“Economic signers – those empowered to sign off on loans on behalf of the 140 million Pakistanis, with harsh upfront conditions.”

“Yes, and that should bring it home to you that it is not relevant whether selections or elections catapult anyone to a position of power, the position once occupied generates the empowerment.”

“Hmmm that’s true but one question: now our rollovers by friendly countries, which required the same-pagers to engage in intense diplomacy, are higher at 16 billion dollars than borrowings from the multilaterals, so the signers have taken aback seat you reckon?”

“Two things. First rollovers require a signature from our side and those who engage in diplomacy do not sign but the designated, selected or elected, signers and second don’t think short term, think long term.”

“I don’t understand.”

“The sum of our foreign loans, courtesy a lot many previous economic team signers, is way more than the rollovers today. I am not sure of the latest figures but I reckon that the total is 120 billion dollars plus.”

“Right, that long term is really long.”

“Yes, and our economic signers have never required anger management courses, and do you know why?”

“Because the technocrats selected never tear up a page.”

“Right, they just pray that the page turners would one day come back to the same page for a review.”

“Good strategy, perhaps that is a lesson to be learned by the politicians as well.”

“Not likely, see when they don’t just tear up the page, they throw away the book.”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has been in jail more than two years and still hasn’t learned……”

“Indeed, maybe he can take the anger management class that President Trump is reportedly organizing for Greta Thunberg whose aid ship for Gaza was seized by the Israelis…”

“Life is hard for the underdog where you are.”

“Profound indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Our economic signers have never required anger management courses

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories