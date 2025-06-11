AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

FESCO ensures continuous power supply during Eid holidays

Press Release Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 07:59am

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) ensured uninterrupted power supply to consumers throughout the FESCO region during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Aamer, a special monitoring cell was constituted at FESCO Headquarters to monitor the continuous electricity supply to consumers during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, while special teams were also formed to immediately resolve consumer complaints, which were supervised by Chief Executive FESCO Engr Muhammad Aamer himself.

Senior FESCO Officers monitored the Load Management, LT/HT breakdowns and redressal of individual consumers’ complaints during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, besides ensuring prompt restoration of electricity supply in case of any emergency and power outage and updated the CEO FECO constantly about all field operations.

Operations staff was assigned special duties to deal with any emergency or contingency situation, similarly the operations staff was also provided with transformer trolleys and additional equipment so that the flow of electricity could be maintained immediately replacing damage transformers or any faulty equipment.

FESCO power sector power supply Eid holidays

