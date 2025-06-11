FESCO ensures continuous power supply during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) ensured uninterrupted power supply to consumers throughout the FESCO region during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr Muhammad Aamer, a special monitoring cell was constituted at FESCO Headquarters to monitor the continuous electricity supply to consumers during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, while special teams were also formed to immediately resolve consumer complaints, which were supervised by Chief Executive FESCO Engr Muhammad Aamer himself.

Senior FESCO Officers monitored the Load Management, LT/HT breakdowns and redressal of individual consumers’ complaints during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, besides ensuring prompt restoration of electricity supply in case of any emergency and power outage and updated the CEO FECO constantly about all field operations.

Operations staff was assigned special duties to deal with any emergency or contingency situation, similarly the operations staff was also provided with transformer trolleys and additional equipment so that the flow of electricity could be maintained immediately replacing damage transformers or any faulty equipment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025