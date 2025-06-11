Thousands of people visit hospitals during & after Eid holidays

LAHORE: Thousands of people with complaints of food-poisoning and abdominal pain brought to different city hospitals during and after the Eid days. As per reports, around 2,500 people were brought to Jinnah Hospital, about 2000 to Mayo Hospital, around 1500 to Services Hospital, about 1000 to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and about 3000 to LGH with complaints of stomach pain, heartburn, stomach irritation and high blood pressure.

Most of the patients were discharged after providing medical treatment while a few who were critical were admitted to the hospitals. A number of cases of gastroenteritis were also reported at Lahore division’s other health facilities, including Government Shahdara Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Government Mozang Hospital.

The emergency wards of the city’s major hospitals are witnessing increased number of gastroenteritis patients.

Health experts advised the people to drink clean water, eat healthy food and avoid going outdoors during the ongoing hot season.

Sources in the Punjab Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department stated that the number of patients of gastrointestinal disease in the city had surged during the last four days. A similar situation was reported from several other cities of Punjab, including Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Rawalpindi, the sources added.

It may be added that there is tradition that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, families and friends hold gatherings, enjoy eating meat of the sacrificed animals and other foods, ignoring precautionary measures and falling ill as a result of overeating. Every year, emergency situation erupts at hospitals and thousands of people are admitted with gastrointestinal issues.

As per the direction of CM Punjab, as many as 10,033 patients were provided with the free medical facilities in the General Hospital Emergency Department without any interruption and without any slip fees during the four holidays of Eid-ul-Azha. While 2,047 X-rays, 621 ultrasounds and 513 CT scans of patients were performed.

Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal and MS LGH Dr Faryad Hussain said that under the guidance of Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department Khawaja Salman Rafique, health professionals are alert to provide quality medical facilities to patients and they will continue to fulfil their professional responsibilities in the future as well.

MS Dr Faryad Hussain stated that free dialysis was done for patients suffering from kidney diseases treatment were also ongoing in the women and children departments.

Prof Farooq Afzal urged the doctors to continue to raise awareness among the citizens about prevention of infectious diseases along with treatment so that the public can protect themselves by taking precautionary measures.

