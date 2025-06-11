Maryam, US diplomats discuss enhanced cooperation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker and Consul General Kristin K Hawkins and discussed matters pertaining to further strengthening the long-standing Pak-US relations and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The CM appreciated Natalie Baker’s dynamic and positive role as Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan. She also appreciated the constructive and positive role of the United States in the recent Pakistan-India strained relations.

The chief minister expressed solidarity with the people of California on being a sister state. She described her meeting with the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus as positive and constructive. She highlighted the active and positive role of the United States and deemed it highly important for attaining sustainable peace in the South Asian region. Pakistan-US relations are a valuable partnership based on shared values and strategic interests.

She highlighted, “Pakistan is emerging as a strategic partner for the United States in various sectors including textile. Punjab is the largest and most economically vibrant province in the country and welcomes US investment and cooperation in multiple sectors. The Pakistani-American community played the role of a strong bridge in further strengthening cordial relations between the two countries.”

The CM outlined, “We deem the United States as an important global ally on confronting formidable challenges such as climate change, food security and sustainable development. The Punjab government is keen to further expand its strategic partnership with the United States.”

She apprised that Punjab province holds the honour of establishing the first Women’s Virtual Police Station.

