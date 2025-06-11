AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

Maryam, US diplomats discuss enhanced cooperation

Recorder Report Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:06am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker and Consul General Kristin K Hawkins and discussed matters pertaining to further strengthening the long-standing Pak-US relations and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The CM appreciated Natalie Baker’s dynamic and positive role as Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan. She also appreciated the constructive and positive role of the United States in the recent Pakistan-India strained relations.

The chief minister expressed solidarity with the people of California on being a sister state. She described her meeting with the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus as positive and constructive. She highlighted the active and positive role of the United States and deemed it highly important for attaining sustainable peace in the South Asian region. Pakistan-US relations are a valuable partnership based on shared values and strategic interests.

She highlighted, “Pakistan is emerging as a strategic partner for the United States in various sectors including textile. Punjab is the largest and most economically vibrant province in the country and welcomes US investment and cooperation in multiple sectors. The Pakistani-American community played the role of a strong bridge in further strengthening cordial relations between the two countries.”

The CM outlined, “We deem the United States as an important global ally on confronting formidable challenges such as climate change, food security and sustainable development. The Punjab government is keen to further expand its strategic partnership with the United States.”

She apprised that Punjab province holds the honour of establishing the first Women’s Virtual Police Station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab US diplomats Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Pak US cooperation Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Maryam, US diplomats discuss enhanced cooperation

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories