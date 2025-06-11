Proposed Finance bill moved in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Tuesday, moved a copy of the proposed federal budget in the Senate amidst strong protest by the opposition that dismissed the legislative draft as “anti-poor.”

In the brief Senate sitting, the finance minister laid a copy of the proposed Finance Bill 2025, shortly after presenting it in the National Assembly, in the Senate, in accordance with the relevant constitutional provisions, following which, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani directed the senators to share their recommendations, if any, on the bill, latest by Thursday, 12 June, 5 pm.

The chairman then referred the bill to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue with the direction to finalise its recommendations on the bill by Friday, 13 June.

Amidst continued sloganeering against the proposed federal budget, the chairman Senate adjourned the House till Friday.

The Upper House of the Parliament can hold extensive debate on the finance bill and devise recommendations accordingly, but it has no significant role in budgetary legislation, since it is completely up to the National Assembly to either completely or partially accept those recommendations or reject them, partially or completely.

Article 73 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which deals with parliamentary business with respect to money bills, reads a money bill shall “originate in the National Assembly: Provided that simultaneously when a money bill, including the finance bill containing the annual budget statement, is presented in the National Assembly, a copy thereof shall be transmitted to the Senate which may, within 14 days, make recommendations thereon to the National Assembly.”

