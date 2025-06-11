‘Development projects will be launched in 66 cities of Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that development projects under the Chief Minister Punjab Cities Development Programme (CMPCDP) will be launched in 66 cities from the next fiscal year; it has been designed keeping in mind the needs of cities till 2050.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on Tuesday to review the CMPCDP.

Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian and Additional Secretary Ahmar Kaifi were also present at the meeting while deputy commissioners of various districts participated in the meeting through a video link.

On this occasion, Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) gave a briefing on the Punjab Cities Development Programme.

The Minister further said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the provision of basic amenities in all cities, and the dirt streets will be paved on the lines of the Lahore Development Programme. “Under this mega project, along with the repair of link roads in the cities, a sewage system will also be developed; lining sewer pipes will be used, which would remain effective for 100 years. Moreover, storm water drainage and storage are a special part of this programme and in the next phase, an additional 110 cities will be brought under the purview,” he added.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of the steering committee’s decisions, stating that contracts for the project should be awarded only through e-tendering. “Quality and transparency should be kept in mind at every stage,” he added.

Rafiq said that only the available manpower should be utilised for the Punjab Cities Development Programme; however, the services of technical experts may be obtained additionally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025