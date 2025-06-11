AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

Biomechanics lab being set up at NCA: Aqib Javed

Muhammad Saleem Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:17am

LAHORE: Director High-Performance Aqib Javed has announced setting up of a biomechanics laboratory here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which will not only help assess bowling actions but also support injury prevention from the Under-15 level to first-class cricket players.

“We have also acquired new coaching tools to help batters, bowlers and fielders enhance their skills,” he said, adding: “Also, we are acquiring Baseball technology to improve the art of spin bowling and launching an information portal at the NCA to highlight its activities, which will be reintegrated with regional cricket.”

Talking about the short- and long-term plans he has set for himself as Director High Performance, he said, “Over the next six months, I have set myself a target to bring about visible improvement. We are coordinating with head coach Mike Hesson to identify areas where players need focused development. The long-term plan focuses on nurturing U-15, U-17, and U-19 players.”

On Coach Education Course, Aqib said, “We already have qualified coaches from Level 1 to Level 4. It is a misconception that Pakistan lack coaches. We are going to introduce ‘game education’, which will cover coach, umpire, trainer and physio education. This will expand the pool of qualified professionals and boost their confidence.”

He said, “After completing the Level 3 coaching course, coaches will need to specialise in a specific area batting, bowling or fielding. This will enhance their expertise and then they will go to work with franchise cricket.”

In an interview hosted by the former Test fast bowler, Aqib discussed about various academy projects covering men’s, women’s cricket as well as age-group cricket. He shared his thoughts on enhancing coach education system.

On his vision for the High-Performance Centre, Aqib Javed said, “The role of NCA needs to be clearly defined. Its primary function should be to fill the gaps evident in the Pakistan team across all three formats. We have compiled a list of players, identifying a need to have three backup players on the back of one player.”

On the allocation of academies for different age groups and women cricketers, Aqib revealed, “The Karachi High Performance Centre will now cater to women cricketers, providing facilities to support their diet, training and skill development. The Multan HPC will be dedicated to U-19 players, with a group of 30 selected for specialised training. The Faisalabad centre will be used for U-17 players, while Sialkot’s HPC will focus on grooming 30 U-15 players.”

When asked what he wants to achieve as an administrator after working in the current post, Aqib replied, “I have set a target for the next six months where noticeable progress can be seen. After a year, I want people to say, what great facilities this academy has.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

