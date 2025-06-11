AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

Maryam praises PM, his team for presenting ‘people-friendly’ budget

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly and balanced budget.

The CM said that under the able guidance of PML-N ‘Quaid’ Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an excellent budget has been presented. “I pay tribute to the federal government on presenting Pakistan’s first employee-friendly, farmer-friendly, industrialist-friendly and people-friendly budget,” she said.

The CM said the current budget would prove to be beneficial in achieving sustainable development goals. She added that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the budget of the new fiscal year would bring happiness and prosperity to the people at large.

She highlighted, “The PML-N’s government is determined to provide the benefits of economic development to each and every individual in the country. Pakistan has been set on the path of progress and prosperity by emerging out of economic malaise.”

She outlined, “Allocating a record budget for the education and health sectors speaks volume of PML-N’s patriotic and people-friendly leadership. The firm resolve of the incumbent government to get rid of IMF program will prove to be a harbinger of a bright future for Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif budget FY2025 26 Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Maryam praises PM, his team for presenting ‘people-friendly’ budget

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories