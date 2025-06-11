Maryam praises PM, his team for presenting ‘people-friendly’ budget

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly and balanced budget.

The CM said that under the able guidance of PML-N ‘Quaid’ Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an excellent budget has been presented. “I pay tribute to the federal government on presenting Pakistan’s first employee-friendly, farmer-friendly, industrialist-friendly and people-friendly budget,” she said.

The CM said the current budget would prove to be beneficial in achieving sustainable development goals. She added that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the budget of the new fiscal year would bring happiness and prosperity to the people at large.

She highlighted, “The PML-N’s government is determined to provide the benefits of economic development to each and every individual in the country. Pakistan has been set on the path of progress and prosperity by emerging out of economic malaise.”

She outlined, “Allocating a record budget for the education and health sectors speaks volume of PML-N’s patriotic and people-friendly leadership. The firm resolve of the incumbent government to get rid of IMF program will prove to be a harbinger of a bright future for Pakistan.”

