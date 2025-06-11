AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-06-11

Gulf wealth, US power, and the ME reset

Qamar Bashir Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:53am

In a world no longer solely defined by military alliances or ideological blocs, power is increasingly shaped by capital, technology, and human development.

President Donald Trump’s decision to begin his second term with a summit in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations is a telling recognition of this shift. It affirms the Gulf’s rise not only as a regional powerhouse but as a global actor actively reshaping diplomacy, development, and security.

At the epicenter of this transformation stands Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), whose strategic clarity and economic foresight have positioned Saudi Arabia and its allies at the vanguard of a multi-polar world.

The summit, hosted in Riyadh, was more than ceremonial—it was a moment of recalibration for the global order.

What distinguishes the modern GCC is not just its wealth, but the vision to wield it with purpose. With sovereign funds reaching into the trillions, Gulf nations are redirecting capital from passive holdings to strategic investments—funding artificial intelligence, quantum computing, energy transitions, and educational partnerships with elite American institutions.

This is a new form of diplomacy: one where influence is purchased not through arms but by acquiring intellectual property, embedding talent in global research, and co-creating innovation ecosystems.

Gulf money is no longer idle — it is building future influence. President Trump, recognizing this shift, lauded the Gulf’s transformation as “the envy of the world,” citing over $1 trillion in projected investments and over $110 billion in bilateral trade in 2024 alone. But beyond the numbers was a message: Gulf leadership is not following the West — it is co-authoring the future with it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Donald Trump US GCC MBS Gulf wealth

Comments

200 characters

Gulf wealth, US power, and the ME reset

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories