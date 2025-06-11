Gulf wealth, US power, and the ME reset

In a world no longer solely defined by military alliances or ideological blocs, power is increasingly shaped by capital, technology, and human development.

President Donald Trump’s decision to begin his second term with a summit in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations is a telling recognition of this shift. It affirms the Gulf’s rise not only as a regional powerhouse but as a global actor actively reshaping diplomacy, development, and security.

At the epicenter of this transformation stands Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), whose strategic clarity and economic foresight have positioned Saudi Arabia and its allies at the vanguard of a multi-polar world.

The summit, hosted in Riyadh, was more than ceremonial—it was a moment of recalibration for the global order.

What distinguishes the modern GCC is not just its wealth, but the vision to wield it with purpose. With sovereign funds reaching into the trillions, Gulf nations are redirecting capital from passive holdings to strategic investments—funding artificial intelligence, quantum computing, energy transitions, and educational partnerships with elite American institutions.

This is a new form of diplomacy: one where influence is purchased not through arms but by acquiring intellectual property, embedding talent in global research, and co-creating innovation ecosystems.

Gulf money is no longer idle — it is building future influence. President Trump, recognizing this shift, lauded the Gulf’s transformation as “the envy of the world,” citing over $1 trillion in projected investments and over $110 billion in bilateral trade in 2024 alone. But beyond the numbers was a message: Gulf leadership is not following the West — it is co-authoring the future with it.

