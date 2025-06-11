CJP meets Muslim World League SG

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi called on Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Alissa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, to discuss the Islamic justice system and global challenges.

In the blessed city of Mecca, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Alissa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, warmly received Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan, on Tuesday at Mecca Saudi Arabia after completion of his Hajj pilgrimage, said a press release.