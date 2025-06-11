AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-11

10pc duty imposed on satellite mobile phones

Tahir Amin Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will charge customs duty of 10 percent on the import of “Satellite mobile phone, whether or not functional on cellular networks” according to the revised Pakistan Customs Tariff PCT 2025-26. Plant, machinery and production line equipment used for the manufacturing of mobile phones have been allowed at zero percent import duty.

This exemption is available to local manufacturers of mobile phones duly certified by Pakistan Telecommunica-tion Authority (PTA).

Zero percent Customs Duty would be charged on the import of cellular mobile phones in CKD/SKD condition.

This is condition to the (i) if imported by local assemblers/ manufacturers duly certified by Pakistan Telecommunica-tion Authority (PTA) subject to quota determination by the Input Output Co-efficient Organization (IOCO); (ii) Imports shall be subject to production of type approval certificate from PTA;(iii) Local assemblers/manufacturers shall furnish consignment-wise NOC from PTA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

