Business & Finance Print 2025-06-11

Budget: Pakistan govt projects $19.9bn foreign assistance

Tahir Amin Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 11:07am

ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted foreign assistance of $19.922 billion at dollar rate of Rs290 — (Rs5.78 trillion) from external resources for 2025-26 compared to $19.393 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year 2024-25.

The foreign assistance includes $3.1 billion (Rs899 billion) borrowing from foreign commercial banks against $3.8 billion (Rs1.114 trillion) for 2024-25. The government has budgeted $410 million (Rs118.900 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

$400 million (Rs116 billion) has been budgeted from bonds compared to Rs295 billion which was later revised to zero.

The government has budgeted $9 billion under the head of time deposits including $4 billion SAFE China deposit and $5 billion KSA time deposit.

The government has budgeted $1 billion from SFD (oil facility), $1.923 billion from Asian Development Bank (ADB), $1.663 billion from IDA, $419.55 million from IBRD, $700 million from IsDB (short-term), $609 million from Naya Pakistan Certificates and $105.419 million from AIIB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

