Gold inches up as markets await outcome of US-China trade talks, inflation data

LONDON: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, while investors awaited more clarity on US-China trade talks and looked forward to key US inflation data due this week for clues on the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,336.33 an ounce, as of 1224 GMT, after falling to a low of $3,301.54 earlier in the session. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $3,357.20.

“Gold found some floor amid dip-buying, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. Fiscal concerns and Fed rate cut bets are the catalyst for a recovery in the prices,” said Jigar Trivedi, senior commodity analyst at Reliance Securities. Top officials from the world’s two largest economies sought to defuse a bitter dispute that has widened from tariffs to restrictions over rare earths, with trade talks extending to a second day in London.

The US and China imposed reciprocal tariffs in April, which ignited trade war concerns. But last month, both countries agreed to a temporary pause in tariffs against each other, offering some relief to financial markets. Investors now await the Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday to analyse the Fed’s policy path.

The CPI report will be one of the last key pieces of data before the Fed’s June 17-18 meeting, where it is widely expected to hold rates.

Spot silver was steady at $36.72 per ounce, hovering near a more than 13-year high. Platinum eased 0.1% to $1,218.85, after hitting its highest level since May 2021. Palladium lost 1.4% to $1,059.02.

“Overall, the lack of excitement for recent macro data has allowed silver and platinum to steel the limelight, both trading sharply higher in recent sessions before some emerging signs of profit-taking in today’s session so far,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.