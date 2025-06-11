AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Tarar terms budget ‘the best budget yet’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the federal budget will be “the best budget yet,” reaffirming the government’s commitment to economic relief and national stability under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Tarar said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always prioritised providing relief to the people, and this budget will reflect that vision.” He lauded the opposition’s role during the

recent episode of Indian aggression, calling their stance “responsible and united.”

However, Tarar expressed disappointment over the opposition’s recent press conference, stating, “It was unfortunate to see such a lack of seriousness. They came unprepared and had no economic facts to present.”

He added that instead of offering constructive criticism, the opposition was resorting to “excuses and diversion tactics.”

Criticising the opposition for not doing their homework on the upcoming budget, Tarar remarked, “They should have prepared their position on the budget instead of relying on political gimmicks.”

Referring to Pakistan’s economic recovery, the minister emphasised, “We have come back from the brink of default and are now moving toward economic stability.” He recalled that some opposition members had previously “placed bets” on Pakistan defaulting, which he said reflected their negative mindset.

Tarar concluded by urging the opposition to adopt a more responsible approach to economic matters, adding that the government remains focused on growth, stability, and public welfare.

