Rs12.9bn earmarked for Interior Division

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 12.9 billion for the Interior Division for the fiscal year 2025-26 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), against Rs 4.37 billion in fiscal year 2024-25.

The budget document showed an increase of 195.195 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of the Interior Ministry, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad police, Immigration and Passport (I&P), Frontier Constabulary (FC), Pakistan Coast Guards and Pakistan Rangers, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

According to budgetary documents released on Tuesday, the Interior Division would execute two new and 16 ongoing projects during the next financial year, 2025-26. Out of Rs 12.9 billion, Rs 2589.700 are allocated for the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (Component NADRA),Rs 3000 million for expansion of Safe City Islamabad, Rs 2000 million for Islamabad infrastructure development and Rs 2,000 million for Islamabad Development Package.

The government has allocated 1180.961 million for the construction of Model Prison at H-15, Rs 424.079 million for operation management & maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) and Rs 377.204million for the Integrated Border Management System (BMS Phase).

As per the budget breakdown Rs 368.671 million has been allocated for construction of buildings for 13 Regional Passport Offices in Sindh province and Rs 200 million for the upgradation of the Biometric Identification System (BSI) for passport application, Immigration and Passport (I&P) directorate.

The government has budgeted Rs 200 million for foreign national security and allied facilities and earmarked another 110 million for the construction of the Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC).

In the budget 2025-26, Rs 100 million for the national police hospital, Rs 100 has earmarked for National Forensics and Cyber Crime Agency (NFCA) and another Rs 100 has been allocated for construction of Three Sewage Treatment Plants and Related Sewerage System to treat wast water failing into Korang River lack and other areas of ICT.

