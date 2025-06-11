AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-11

Rs12.9bn earmarked for Interior Division

Fazal Sher Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 12.9 billion for the Interior Division for the fiscal year 2025-26 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), against Rs 4.37 billion in fiscal year 2024-25.

The budget document showed an increase of 195.195 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of the Interior Ministry, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad police, Immigration and Passport (I&P), Frontier Constabulary (FC), Pakistan Coast Guards and Pakistan Rangers, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

According to budgetary documents released on Tuesday, the Interior Division would execute two new and 16 ongoing projects during the next financial year, 2025-26. Out of Rs 12.9 billion, Rs 2589.700 are allocated for the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (Component NADRA),Rs 3000 million for expansion of Safe City Islamabad, Rs 2000 million for Islamabad infrastructure development and Rs 2,000 million for Islamabad Development Package.

The government has allocated 1180.961 million for the construction of Model Prison at H-15, Rs 424.079 million for operation management & maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) and Rs 377.204million for the Integrated Border Management System (BMS Phase).

As per the budget breakdown Rs 368.671 million has been allocated for construction of buildings for 13 Regional Passport Offices in Sindh province and Rs 200 million for the upgradation of the Biometric Identification System (BSI) for passport application, Immigration and Passport (I&P) directorate.

The government has budgeted Rs 200 million for foreign national security and allied facilities and earmarked another 110 million for the construction of the Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC).

In the budget 2025-26, Rs 100 million for the national police hospital, Rs 100 has earmarked for National Forensics and Cyber Crime Agency (NFCA) and another Rs 100 has been allocated for construction of Three Sewage Treatment Plants and Related Sewerage System to treat wast water failing into Korang River lack and other areas of ICT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSDP Ministry of Interior Interior Division budget document

Comments

200 characters

Rs12.9bn earmarked for Interior Division

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories