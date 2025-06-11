AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Rs4.25bn for MNFS&R allocated

Fazal Sher Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs 4.25 billion for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), compared to 12.56 billion in the budget 2024-25.

The budget document showed a decrease of 66.1 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of MNFS&R. The Rs 4.25 billion would be spent on the completion of 10 ongoing developmental projects and five new schemes during the current financial year.

Under the PSDP 2025-26, Rs 800 million has been allocated for the national program for animal disease surveillance and control track and traceability, while Rs 585.597 million has been earmarked for the national program for enhancing command areas in Barani Areas [rain-fed areas] of Pakistan.

Out of Rs 4.25 billion, Rs 500 million allocated for national oilseed enhancement program, Rs 500 million earmarked for promotion of olive cultivation on a commercial scale in Pakistan and set aside Rs 450 million national agriculture productivity enhancement program.

As per the budget breakdown, Rs 300 million allocated for the establishment of the agriculture research institute Sheikhupura, Rs 257 million for Pak-Sar Zameen Card (PSZC) integrated GIS and remote sensing for sustainable, digital, advanced and financially inclusive agriculture in Pakistan and Rs 200 million for the financial incentive program for sustainable agri business and agriculture development.

The government has allocated Rs 150 million for the project planning and development unit of the MNFS&R, earmarked Rs 125.860 million for reviving cotton in Pakistan: innovation for a sustainable future and set aside Rs 85 million for the Pakistan-Korea joint program on certified seed potato production system.

In the budget 2025-26, Rs 100 million has been allocated for the Pakistan model agriculture research centre and Rs 50 million for professional capacity building in agriculture.

