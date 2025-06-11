Ministry of Federal Education, Professional Training: Over Rs19bn earmarked for various uplift schemes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has earmarked over Rs.19 billion for various uplift schemes of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025-2026.

According to details, over Rs 18.280 billion have been allocated for ongoing development projects while Rs 300 million will be released for new schemes under PSDP.

The development projects included scholarship programmes, school infrastructure, teacher training, and skill development.

An amount of Rs 164 million has been earmarked for award of 1600 Scholarships to Indian Occupied Kashmir students under the Prime Minister’s directives. The amount has also been approved by COWP. New unapproved development projects include Center of Excellence for Autism, H-11/4 Islamabad to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 773.17 million with initial Rs 100 million proposed allocations.Islamabad Model College for Boys (B-17, Islamabad) will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 775.176 million. Over Rs 100 million earmarked in the next PSDP for the proposed project.

Similarly, Rs 100 million budget has been allocated for Islamabad Model College for Girls (F-17/2, Islamabad), costing Rs 779.176 million. Over Rs 900 million allocated for the provision of Basic Education Facilities under Federal Directorate of Education FDE (ICT) project. National Institute of Excellence in Teachers Education project will also receive planned allocation of Rs 300 million to execute the project. The government has also planned to enroll Out of School Children under OOSC Enrolment & Retention Program in ICT at a cost Rs. 975 million.

The project was approved on 23.05.2024 with initial allocation of Rs 423.877 million. In addition, Rs 262 million will be released for the project under PSDP 2025-26. Inclusive & Responsive Education Program will also get Rs 290 million budget for the purpose.

Over Rs 600 million will be provided for NAVTTC Skill Development Programme. Total cost of the project was Rs 4,700 million. Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme will get Rs 4,300 million, Pakistan Education Endowment Fund Rs 1,000 million and Establishment of Danish Schools in ICTRs, 1,000 million respectively. Rs 3,000 million has been allocated for the construction of Danish Schools in AJK and GBA (Including Locations like Sharda, Astore, and Sultanabad).

