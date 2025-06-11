Budget 2025 - 26: NOTES ON CLAUSES
Clause 5 (1) (a) Seeks to add new clause in section 2 of the Customs Act, 1969
to define “cargo tracking system”.
Clause 5 (1) (b) Seeks to add new clause in section 2 of the Customs Act, 1969
to define “e-bilty”.
Clause 5 (2) Seeks to substitute section 3A to merge Directorate Generals
of I&I and Risk Management System.
Clause 5 (3) Seeks to substitute section 3B to rename “Directorate General
of Internal Audit” as “Directorate General of Customs Auction”.
Clause 5 (4) Seeks to substitute section 3BBB to rename Directorate
Generals of RMS as the Directorate General of
Communications and Public Relations, Customs.
Clause 5 (5) Seeks to amend section 3DD to rename Directorate General
of Post Clearance audit (PCA) as “Directorate General of Post
Clearance Audit and Internal Audit (PCA&IA)”.
Clause 5 (6) Seeks to add new section 3F to provide legal
coverage to short-term hiring of
technology specialists, auditors,
accountants and goods evaluators.
Clause 5 (7) Seeks to amend sub-section (5) of section
19, to give continuity to the notifications issued under section 19 during the financial year.
Clause 5 (8) Seeks to amend section 19C to
restrict misuse of the facility of de minimis received through post or courier.
Clause 5 (9) Seeks to add a proviso section 27A to
check the misuse of existing facility of allowing
mutilation/scrapping of disputed scrap.
Clause 5 (10) Seeks to amend sub-section (3A)
of section 32 to reduce the volume of
litigation/contravention cases.
Clause 5 (11) Seeks to amend section 79 (1) to provide legal
coverage for abolishing the mandatory
requirement of pre-payment of
duty/taxes on GDs in case of goods
declaration filed prior to berthing of vessel.
Clause 5 (12) Seeks to insert a new sub-section (6)
in section 80 to provide legal cover to
centralized assessment unit (s) and centralized
examination unit (s).
Clause 5 (13) Seeks to substitute section 82 to reduce
port congestion and dwell time by proposing penalties.
Clause 5 (14) Seeks to amend proviso to sub-section (1) of section
83 to explain the clearance through Customs Computerized System.
Clause 5 (15) Seeks to insert new section 83C in Customs Act, 1969
introducing cargo tracking system and e-Bilty
mechanism for movement of goods.
Clause 5 (16) Seeks to amend section 144 by inserting
the word courier to cover the goods imported or
exported through courier.
Clause 5 (17) Seeks to amend section 145 by inserting
the word courier to include goods
imported/exported through courier in the purview
of the section.
Clause 5 (18) (a) Seeks to amend S.No.64 of the Table of
section 156 (1) for creation of penal clause under
section 156 for violation of section 127 and 129A.
Clause 5 (18) (b) Seeks to add new penal clause in S.No.105
of the Table of section 156 (1) under section
156 for violations related to e-bilty mechanism.
Clause 5 (19) Seeks to omit proviso to sub-section (2) of
section 157 to remove provision of allowing
release of vehicles liable to be confiscated
against bank guarantee
Clause 5 (20) Seeks to add new sub-section (6) in
section 169 to secure a financial guarantee
in auction cases where stay is granted by courts.
Clause 5 (21) (a) Seeks to amend first proviso to sub-section
(3) of section 179 to rationalize the time
period for adjudication of smuggled goods and
goods lying at the port.
Clause 5 (21) (b) Seeks to amend sub-section (4) of section
179 for granting extension in time period for deciding adjudicatio cases afterreasons to be recorded in writing.
Clause 5 (22) Seeks to amend section 187 to elaborate the
burden of proof by checking the presentation of
irrelevant import documents
before adjudication authorities.
Clause 5 (23) Seeks to insert a new section 187A to define the legal
character of a tampered vehicle.
Clause 5 (24) Seeks to add new proviso to section 193
to minimize the misuse by unlawful claiming
ownership of seized goods before
Collector Appeals.
Clause 5 (25) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (2) of
section 194A to rationalize
time limit for filing of appeal before Customs Appellate
Tribunal.
Clause 5 (25) (b) Seeks to add new proviso to sub-section (5)
of section 194A to secure government revenue
where stay is granted by the Appellate Tribunal.
Clause 5 (25) (c) Seeks to add proviso to sub-section (6) of section
194A to minimize the misuse by unlawful
claiming ownership of seized
goods before Appellate Tribunal.
Clause 5 (26) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section
195 empowering Director Generals and
Directors to re-open the cases in their
respective jurisdiction.
Clause 5 (26) (b) Seeks to amend sub-section (1A) of
section 195 for more clarity to re-open
the orders passed through adjudication process.
Clause 5 (27) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section 196
to rationalize the time period for filing of reference
for the High Court.
Clause 5 (27) (b) Seeks to add proviso to sub-section (6) of section 196 to
further strengthen filing of references against the orders of Appellate Tribunal.
Clause 5 (28) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section 201
to allow auction through authorized agent as well.
Clause 5 (28) (b) Seeks to add a new proviso to sub-section (3) of
section 201 to secure duties and taxes of auctionable goods where stay is granted by courts.
Clause 5 (29) (i) Seeks to add new section 225 to establish Customs
Command Fund for allocations made by Federal
Government for anti-smuggling activities.
(ii) Seeks to add new section 226 to provide legal
coverage to Digital Enforcement Stations.
Clause 5 (30) Seeks to amend the First Schedule to the Customs
Act, 1969 (Pakistan Customs Tariff).
Clause 5 (31) Seeks to substitute the Fifth Schedule to the
Customs Act, 1969.
SALES TAX ACT, 1990
Clause 6 (1) (a) (i) Seeks to insert existing new clause (1) after
rider clause of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (a) (ii) Seeks to renumber clauses (1A) and
(1B) the existing clauses (1) and (1A) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (b) (i) Seeks to insert new clause (4A) after
clause (4) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (b) (ii) Seeks to renumber clauses (4AA)
and (4AAA) the existing
clauses (4A) and (4AA) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (c) Seeks to insert new clause (5AC) after
clause (5AB) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (d) (i) Seeks to substitute clause (9A) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (d) (ii) Seeks to renumber the clause (9AB) the
existing clause (9A) and thereafter to insert new
clause (9AC) after the renumbered
clause (9AB) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (e) Seeks to substitute clause (18A) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (f) (i) Seeks to insert clause (21) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (f) (ii) Seeks to renumber clause (21A) the
existing clause (21) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (g) (i) Seeks to omit the word “should” in
clause (27) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (g) (ii) Seeks to substitute a semicolon, a full stop
at the end in the proviso and thereafter to add
new provisos in clause (27) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (h) Seeks to substitute clause (37) of section 2
Clause 6 (1) (i) Seeks to substitute the first proviso occurring
at the end in clause (46) of section 2
Clause 6 (2) (i) Seeks to omit the word “and” occurring
at the end in clause (a) and to insert
new a new clause (c) after clause (b) of sub-section
(3) of section 3
Clause 6 (2) (ii) Seeks to omit proviso to sub-section (7) of
section 3
Clause 6 (2) (iii) Seeks to insert new sub-section (7A), after
sub-section (7) of section 3
Clause 6 (2) (iv) Seeks to substitute the existing proviso
to sub-section (9A) of section 3
Clause 6 (3) Seeks to add the following after the full
stop at the end in sub-section (4) of section 8B
Clause 6 (4) Seeks to add new sub-section (5)
after sub-section (4) of section 11D
Clause 6 (5) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 11E
Clause 6 (6) Seeks to substitute the words “eighty days”
for the words “twenty days” in sub-section
(2) of section 11G
Clause 6 (7) (i) Seeks to add new sub-sections (1A) and (1B)
after sub-section (1) of section 14
Clause 6 (7) (ii) Seeks to insert new sub-section (2A) after
sub-section (2) of section 14
Clause 6 (8) Seeks to insert new sections 14AC,
14AD and 14AE after section 14AB
Clause 6 (9) (i) Seeks to insert new sub-section (2A)
after sub-section (2) of section 21
Clause 6 (9) (ii) Seeks to omit sub-section (5)
of section 21
Clause 6 (10) (i) Seeks to insert new proviso after second
proviso in clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 23
Clause 6 (10) (ii) Seeks to add new sub-sections (5) and (6)
after sub-section (4) of section 23
Clause 6 (11) (i) Seeks to substitute a colon, for the full
stop at the end, in third proviso to sub-section (1)
of section 26
Clause 6 (11) (ii) Seeks to substitute a full stop, for the colon
occurring at the end and thereafter to omit
proviso of sub-section (3) of section 26
Clause 6 (12) Seeks to substitute clause (j) of sub-section
(1) of section 30
Clause 6 (13) Seeks to insert new section 32B after section 32A
Clause 6 (14) (i) Seeks to substitute the expression ““Offences,
Penalties and Punishment” for the
expression “Offences & Penalties” for
marginal heading in Chapter VII of section 33
Clause 6 (14) (ii) Seeks to substitute the expression ““Offences,
Penalties and Punishment” for the
expression “Offences & Penalties” in the
Table in section 33
Clause 6 (14) (iii) Seeks to insert new S. Nos. 1A and 1B and entries
relating thereto in columns (1), (2) and (3) after
S. No. 1 of section 33
Clause 6 (14) (iv) Seeks to omit S. No. 11 and entries relating thereto
in columns (1), (2) and (3) of section 33
Clause 6 (14) (v) Seeks to substitute S. No. 13 and entries
relating thereto in columns (2) and (3) of section 33
Clause 6 (14) (vi) Seeks to insert new S. No. 13A
and entries relating thereto in columns (2) and
(3) after S. No. 13 of section 33
Clause 6 (14) (vii) Seeks to omit S. No. 22 and entries relating
thereto in columns (1), (2) and (3) of section 33
Clause 6 (14) (viii) Seeks to insert new S. No. 25B and entries
relating thereto in columns (2) and (3) after
S. No. 25AA of section 33
Clause 6 (15) Seeks to add new sub-section (4) after
sub-section (3) of section 37
Clause 6 (16) Seeks to substitute section 37A
Clause 6 (17) Seeks to insert new section 37AA after section 37A
Clause 6 (18) Seeks to substitute section 37B
Clause 6 (19) Seeks to insert new section 37BB after section 37B
Clause 6 (20) Seeks to add new sub-section (5) after
sub-section (4) of section 38B
Clause 6 (21) (i) Seeks to insert the expression “production
monitoring, video analytics,” after the
expression “bar codes,” in sub-section (2)
of section 40C
Clause 6 (21) (ii) Seeks to insert the expression “,monitoring
equipment” after the words “bar codes” in
sub-section (3) of section 40C
Clause 6 (21) (iii) Seeks to substitute sub-section (4) of section 40C
Clause 6 (21) (iv) Seeks to omit sub-section (5) of section 40C
Clause 6 (22) Seeks to omit section 43A
Clause 6 (23) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 45B
Clause 6 (24) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 46
Clause 6 (25) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 47
Clause 6 (26) Seeks to insert the expression “,
expert or auditors appointed under section
32B” after the word “servant” of sub-section (1)
of section 56B
Clause 6 (27) Seeks to insert new section 58C after section 58B
Clause 6 (28) Seeks to substitute the expression “the
amount in a financial year or in a
tax period, as may be prescribed by the Board, with
the approval of Federal Minister-in-Charge” for the word “one hundred million rupees in financial
year or ten million rupees in a tax period”
in sub-section (4) of section 73
Clause 6 (29) Seeks to substitute a colon, for the full
stop at the end, in the proviso of section 74
Clause 6 (30) Seeks to add new S. Nos. and entries relating thereto in
columns (2) and (3) after S. No. 51 of Third Schedule
Clause 6 (31) (a) (i) Seeks to omit S. Nos. 151 and 164 and
entries relating thereto in columns (2) and (3) in Table- 1 in the Sixth Schedule
Clause 6 (31) (a) (ii) Seeks to substitute the expression “2026”
for the expression “2025” in column (2)
against S. No. 152 of Table-1 of Sixth Schedule
Clause 6 (31) (a) (iii) Seeks to omit the expression “ (for personal use only)“ after theword “capsules” in column (2)
against S. No. 179 in Table-1 of Sixth Schedule
Clause 6 (31) (a) (iv) Seeks to add new S. No. 181 and entries relating
thereto in columns (2) and (3) after
S. No. 180 in Table-1 of the Sixth Schedule
Clause 6 (31) (b) (i) Seeks to substitute S. No. 57 of Table-2
of the Sixth Schedule
Clause 6 (32) (i) Seeks to omit S. Nos. 53 and 72 and
entries relating thereto in columns (2), (3), (4) and
(5) in Table-1 of Eighth Schedule
Clause 6 (32) (ii) Seeks to add new S. No. 89 and entries
relating thereto in columns (2), (3), (4) and
(5) after S. No. 88 in Table-1 of Eighth Schedule
Clause 6 (33) Seeks to substitute S. No. 8 and entries
relating thereto in
columns (2), (3) and (4) in the Table of Eleventh Schedule
ICT (TAX ON SERVICES) ORDINANCE, 2001
Clause 8 (i) Seeks to insert a proviso in in sub-section
(1) of section 3
Clause 8 (ii) Seeks to amend clause (d) of sub-section
(2A) of section 3
Clause 8 (iii) Seeks to add new sub-section (4)
after sub-section (3) of section 3
INCOME?TAX ORDINANCE, XLIX OF 2001
Clause 9 (1) (i) Seeks to amend the definition of the banking company.
Clause 9 (1) (ii) Seeks to provide definition of the ’digitally
delivered Services’ which include services
delivered over the internet or electronic networks.
Clause 9 (1) (iii) Seeks to insert the definition of the E-Commerce
for sale or purchase of goods and services
conducted over computer networks.
Clause 9 (1) (iv) Seeks to amend the definition of non-profit
organization by excluding recreational
clubs formed with membership fee exceeding one
million for any class of new members.
Clause 9 (1) (v) Seeks to expand the definition of online
marketplace in e-commerce.
Clause 9 (2) Seeks to reduce the rate of surcharge on tax payable by
salaried individual from 10% to 9%.
Clause 9 (3) Seeks to introduce a new section 6A to charge tax on
payments for digital transactions in e-commerce
platforms.
Clause 9 (4) (a)& (b) Seeks to amend General Provisions
relating to taxes imposed under certain
section by including newly added section 6A.
Clause 9 (5) Seeks to introduce an objective criteria to
ascertain fair market rent for the taxation
of rental income from commercial property
on the basis of up to 4% of FMV of notified
rates by the Board.
Clause 9 (6) Seeks to include income of recreational clubs
as businessincome.
Clause 9 (7) (a)& (b) Seeks to add new clauses for disallowing deductions on
expenses relating to purchases from Non-Filers and
proportionate expense relating to cash sales.
Clause 9 (8) (a)& (b) Seeks to disallow depreciation expense
on such assets whose purchase was not subjected to Withholding tax under relevant provisions.
Clause 9 (9) Seeks to reduce useful life of an intangible
asset from 25 years to 15 years.
Clause 9 (10) Seeks to include payment by digital means
as acceptable mean of funds transfer for
taxation purposes.
Clause 9 (11) Seeks to bar the adjustment of business
loss against income from property.
Clause 9 (12) Seeks to deny group relief to companies
in a group operating under different tax regimes.
Clause 9 (13) Seeks to introduce a tax credit for interest
paid on a loan acquired for low-cost housing.
Clause 9 (14) Seeks to allow taxable supply of coal from
coal mining projects in Sindh to other
sectors in addition to 100% tax credit based
supply coal to power generation projects.
Clause 9 (15) (a)& (b) Seeks to introduce payment through digital means as
admissible mode of acquiring an asset
under the Ordinance.
Clause 9 (16) Seeks to introduce technical amendment
in section 100C.
Clause 9 (17) Seeks to restrict adjustment of minimum
tax paid in excess of actual tax liability
from 3 years to 2 years.
Clause 9 (18) Seeks to introduce certain restrictions on economic
transactions carried out by certain persons.
It aims to bar certain economic transactions
from people not eligible under the law to carry
out these transactions.
Clause 9 (19) (i)& (ii) Seeks to introduce automated review of
Income Tax Return.
Clause 9 (20) Seeks to remove time limitation of 180
days for completion of audit.
Clause 9 (22) Seeks to omit pecuniary jurisdiction in Appeals before
Commissioner (Appeals) or ATIR.
Clause 9 (23) (a) Seeks to provide an option to the taxpayer to file appeal
directly to the ATIR against the order
of Commissioner Inland Revenue.
Clause 9 (24) Seeks to introduce eligibility requirements
for appointment of Members of the Appellate Tribunal.
Clause 9 (25) Seeks to provide an option to the taxpayer to file appeal
directly to the ATIR against the order of
Commissioner Inland Revenue.
Clause 9 (26) (a) (i) Seeks to extend for filing of appeal before
High Court from 30 days to 60 days.
Clause 9 (26)
(a) (ii), (iii) Seeks to introduce technical correction & (iv)
Clause 9 (26) (b), (c) Seeks to introduce technical correction
and (d)
Clause 9 (27) (a)& (b) Seeks to repoint a committee for resolution
of SOE disputes under ADRC.
Clause 9 (28) Seeks to authorize immediate recovery of
tax by authorities regardless of contrary
laws or judgments. However, it also
provides a grace period of 7-days in cases
where the decision of lower fora was in
favor of the taxpayer.
Clause 9 (29) Seeks to authorize immediate
recovery of tax by authorities regardless of
contrary laws or judgments. However, it also
provides a grace period of 7-days in cases
where the decision of lower fora was in
favor of the taxpayer.
Clause 9 (30) Seeks to introduce withholding provisions
for charging tax on pension.
Clause 9 (31) Seeks to introduce a capital gain tax on
income from disposal of certain debt securities.
Clause 9 (32) (a) Seeks to allow tax collection under digital
present proceed levy.
Clause 9 (32) (b)
(i)& (ii) Seeks to amend the condition of maintaining of record for a period not less than twelve months and imposing tax on non- resident person where holding period of securities is less than twelve months.
Clause 9 (33) (a) Seeks to introduce withholding provision
for every payment
received by e-intermediary or courier
service, through digital means or cash on
delivery, for local e-commerce platforms.
Clause 9 (33) (b) (1) Seeks to introduce technical correction.
(a)& (b)
Clause 9 (33) (2) Seeks to define a courier service, and a
payment intermediary.
Clause 9 (33) (3) Seeks to introduce technical correction.
Clause 9 (34) Seeks to provide a new provision making
certain taxpayers
eligible for obtaining exemption from
advance tax on sale of
immovable property, subject to the
condition that the said
property has been in personal possession
of the taxpayer for
last 20 years and has been duly declared in
income tax returns.
Clause 9 (35) Seeks to introduce requirements of furnishing certain
information by online marketplaces,
payment intermediaries, and courier services.
Clause 9 (36) Seeks to introduce provisions to facilitate and enable
exchange of banking and tax information
related to high-risk persons between the
banks and FBR.
Clause 9 (37) Seeks to enable legal provisions for
posting of officers of inland revenue
on business premises.
Clause 9 (38) (a)& (b) Seeks to amend provisions relating
to registration of taxpayers
and introduce e-commerce platforms.
Clause Seeks to enhance penalties for failure
to furnish prescribed
9 (39) (a) (i), (ii)& (iii) information to FBR by the taxpayers.
Clause 9 (39) (b) Seeks to introduce penalty for
online marketplaces allowing unregistered
vendors to operate their platform.
Clause 9 (39) (c) Seeks to introduce penalty for payment
intermediaries in e-commerce sector
who fail to deduct the prescribed withholding tax.
Clause 9 (39) (d) Seeks to exclude sub-section (2A) of section 153.
Clause 9 (39) (e) Seeks to introduce penalty on any
business operating through an unregistered
online marketplace.
Clause 9 (40) (a)& (b) Seeks to introduce the auditors appointed
by FBR in the list of Income Tax Authorities.
Clause 9 (41) Seeks to introduce a limit of 2 years on
extensions granted by the Board under
section 214A of the Ordinance. However, in
case of a probable huge revenue loss, this
period can be extended by a committee
as notified by the Board for this purpose.
Clause 9 (42) (a)& (b) Seeks to provide legal provision for sharing
of information relating to taxpayers with
the auditors appointed by the Board, the
Tax Policy Office, and to recognized universities and
international donor agencies.
Clause 9 (43) Seeks to introduce the electronic service
of notice as valid mode of service
for all persons instead of just individuals.
Clause 9 (44) Seeks to provide legal provision for appointment
of up to 2000 auditors by the Board.
Clause 9 (45) Seeks to include the time passed in Alternate Dispute
Resolution Committee in the time
allowed to be excluded from timer period
under a limitation.
Clause 9 (46) (a)& (b) Seeks to authorize Executive
Committee of International Center for Tax
Excellence or the Board to make necessary
rules for any matter related to this Center.
Clause 9 (47) Seeks to enhance the rate of Advance Tax on Cash
Withdrawal from 0.9% to 0.8% for non-filers.
Clause 9 (48) (A) (i) (a) Seeks to provide provision of tax rates
on pension income.
Clause 9 (48) (A) (i) (b) Seeks to provide tax rates for Salary
Income and Pension Income.
Clause 9 (48) (A) (ii) Seeks to provide rates of Super Tax under
section 4C of the Ordinance.
Clause 9 (48) (A) (iii) Seeks to provide rate of tax on Dividend
from REIT and Mutual Funds.
Clause 9 (48) (A) (iv) Seeks to provide rate of tax for Income
from Profit on Debt.
Clause 9 (48) (A) (v) Seeks to include “fee for offshore
digital services” among rate of tax on
certain payments charged at 15%.
Clause 9 (48) (A) (vi) Seeks to include rates of tax to charged
on payments from digital transactions
in E-commerce platforms.
Clause 9 (48) (B) (i) Seeks to provide proportionate dividend
tax rate for mutual funds
Clause 9 (48) (B) (ii) Seeks to provide withholding tax rate for profit on debt
Clause 9 (48) (B) (iii) Seeks to provide withholding tax rates on capital gain
Clause 9 (48) (B) (iv) Seeks to enhance tax rate on services for
specified and non-specified services
Clause 9 (47) (B) (v) Seeks to enhance tax rate on services
for specified and non-specified services
Clause 9 (48) (C) (A) Seeks to increase tax rate of section 236C
Clause 9 (48) (C) (B) Seeks to reduce tax rate of section 236K
Clause 9 (49) (A) (i) Seeks to omit clauses relating to pension
Clause 9 (49) (A) (ii) Seeks to introduce technical correction.
Clause 9 (49) (A) (iii) Seeks to omit clauses.
Clause 9 (49) (A) (iv) Seeks to introduce technical correction.
Clause 9 (49) (A) (v) Seeks to exempt any income derived by
ICC Business Corporation (IBC) or
International Cricket Council (ICC) from
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosted in Pakistan.
Clause 9 (49) (A) (vi) Seeks to introduce sun set clause for SEZ
Clause 9 (49) (A) (vii) Seeks to introduce sun set clause for STZ
Clause 9 (49) (A) (viii) Seeks to increase exemption for
FATA/PATA upto 2026
Clause 9 (49) (A) (ix) Seeks to limit exemption for cinema
operations income up to tax year 2030.
Clause 9 (49) (B) Seeks to omit clauses.
Clause 9 (49) (C) Seeks to provide 25% tax rebate for
teachers and researchers upto tax year 2025.
Clause 9 (49) (D) (A) Seeks to introduce technical correction.
Clause 9 (49) (D) (B) Seeks to introduce technical correction.
Clause 9 (49) (D) (C) Seeks to allow import of Cystagon,
Cysta drops and Trientine capsules
Clause 9 (49) (D) (E) Seeks to extend tax exemption for
FATA/PATA upto tax year 2026.
Clause 9 (50) (a), (b), Seeks to introduced regulations for banking
(c), (d) and (e) companies
Clause 9 (51) (a) Seeks to reduce withholding tax rates for
non-filer purchase of immoveable property
Clause 9 (51) (b) Seeks to increase withholding tax rates
for non-filer seller of immoveable property
Clause 9 (51) (c) Seeks to increase withholding tax rates for
late filer seller of immoveable property
Clause 9 (51) (d) Seeks to increase withholding tax rates for late
filer purchaser of immoveable property
Clause 9 (51) (e) Seeks to grant waiver on increase by 100%
tax rate on capital gains on securities
from tax year 2026
FEDERAL EXCISE ACT, 2005
Clause 10 (1) (a) Seeks to omit the word “and” at the end in
clause (c) of sub-section (5) of section 3
Clause 10 (1) (b) Seeks to substitute the expression “; and”,
for the full stop at the end and thereafter
to add new clause (e) after clause (d) of
sub-section (5) of section 3
Clause 10 (2) Seeks to insert the expression “or such
goods without affixing or affixing
counterfeit tax stamps, bar codes, banderoles,
stickers, labels or bar codes, as required
under section 45A of this Act” after the
word “thereunder” in sub-section (1) of section 26
Clause 10 (3) (a) Seeks to insert the expression “or dutiable
goods without affixing or affixing
counterfeited tax stamps, banderoles,
stickers, labels or barcodes, as required
under section 45A for monitoring or t
racking by electronic or other means” after the
word “counterfeiting” in sub-section (1) of section 27
Clause 10 (3) (b) Seeks to add new sub-section (4) after
sub-section (3) of section 27
Clause 10 (4) (i) (a) Seeks to insert the expression “an SOE or”
after the words “other than” and to omit
the expression “if the value of the assessment
or, as the case may be, refund of the tax does not
exceed five million rupees” in sub-section (1)
of section 33
Clause 10 (4) (ii) Seeks to insert new sub-section (5) after
sub-section (4) of section 33
Clause 10 (5) Seeks to omit section 33A
Clause 10 (6) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 34
Clause 10 (7) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 34A
Clause 10 (8) Seeks to omit S. No. 1 and entries relating
thereto in columns (2), (3) and (4) of
Table III of First Schedule
Clause 10 (9) Seeks to renumber S. No. 27 occurring
for the second time, as
S. No. 23 in Table-1 of Third Schedule
