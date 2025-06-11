Budget 2025 - 26: NOTES ON CLAUSES

Clause 5 (1) (a) Seeks to add new clause in section 2 of the Customs Act, 1969

to define “cargo tracking system”.

Clause 5 (1) (b) Seeks to add new clause in section 2 of the Customs Act, 1969

to define “e-bilty”.

Clause 5 (2) Seeks to substitute section 3A to merge Directorate Generals

of I&I and Risk Management System.

Clause 5 (3) Seeks to substitute section 3B to rename “Directorate General

of Internal Audit” as “Directorate General of Customs Auction”.

Clause 5 (4) Seeks to substitute section 3BBB to rename Directorate

Generals of RMS as the Directorate General of Communications and Public Relations, Customs.

Clause 5 (5) Seeks to amend section 3DD to rename Directorate General

of Post Clearance audit (PCA) as “Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit and Internal Audit (PCA&IA)”.

Clause 5 (6) Seeks to add new section 3F to provide legal

coverage to short-term hiring of technology specialists, auditors, accountants and goods evaluators.

Clause 5 (7) Seeks to amend sub-section (5) of section

19, to give continuity to the notifications issued under section 19 during the financial year.

Clause 5 (8) Seeks to amend section 19C to

restrict misuse of the facility of de minimis received through post or courier.

Clause 5 (9) Seeks to add a proviso section 27A to

check the misuse of existing facility of allowing mutilation/scrapping of disputed scrap.

Clause 5 (10) Seeks to amend sub-section (3A)

of section 32 to reduce the volume of litigation/contravention cases.

Clause 5 (11) Seeks to amend section 79 (1) to provide legal

coverage for abolishing the mandatory requirement of pre-payment of duty/taxes on GDs in case of goods declaration filed prior to berthing of vessel.

Clause 5 (12) Seeks to insert a new sub-section (6)

in section 80 to provide legal cover to centralized assessment unit (s) and centralized examination unit (s).

Clause 5 (13) Seeks to substitute section 82 to reduce

port congestion and dwell time by proposing penalties.

Clause 5 (14) Seeks to amend proviso to sub-section (1) of section

83 to explain the clearance through Customs Computerized System.

Clause 5 (15) Seeks to insert new section 83C in Customs Act, 1969

introducing cargo tracking system and e-Bilty mechanism for movement of goods.

Clause 5 (16) Seeks to amend section 144 by inserting

the word courier to cover the goods imported or exported through courier.

Clause 5 (17) Seeks to amend section 145 by inserting

the word courier to include goods imported/exported through courier in the purview of the section.

Clause 5 (18) (a) Seeks to amend S.No.64 of the Table of

section 156 (1) for creation of penal clause under section 156 for violation of section 127 and 129A.

Clause 5 (18) (b) Seeks to add new penal clause in S.No.105

of the Table of section 156 (1) under section 156 for violations related to e-bilty mechanism.

Clause 5 (19) Seeks to omit proviso to sub-section (2) of

section 157 to remove provision of allowing release of vehicles liable to be confiscated against bank guarantee

Clause 5 (20) Seeks to add new sub-section (6) in

section 169 to secure a financial guarantee in auction cases where stay is granted by courts.

Clause 5 (21) (a) Seeks to amend first proviso to sub-section

(3) of section 179 to rationalize the time period for adjudication of smuggled goods and goods lying at the port.

Clause 5 (21) (b) Seeks to amend sub-section (4) of section

179 for granting extension in time period for deciding adjudicatio cases afterreasons to be recorded in writing.

Clause 5 (22) Seeks to amend section 187 to elaborate the

burden of proof by checking the presentation of irrelevant import documents before adjudication authorities.

Clause 5 (23) Seeks to insert a new section 187A to define the legal

character of a tampered vehicle.

Clause 5 (24) Seeks to add new proviso to section 193

to minimize the misuse by unlawful claiming ownership of seized goods before Collector Appeals.

Clause 5 (25) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (2) of

section 194A to rationalize time limit for filing of appeal before Customs Appellate Tribunal.

Clause 5 (25) (b) Seeks to add new proviso to sub-section (5)

of section 194A to secure government revenue where stay is granted by the Appellate Tribunal.

Clause 5 (25) (c) Seeks to add proviso to sub-section (6) of section

194A to minimize the misuse by unlawful claiming ownership of seized goods before Appellate Tribunal.

Clause 5 (26) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section

195 empowering Director Generals and Directors to re-open the cases in their respective jurisdiction.

Clause 5 (26) (b) Seeks to amend sub-section (1A) of

section 195 for more clarity to re-open the orders passed through adjudication process.

Clause 5 (27) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section 196

to rationalize the time period for filing of reference for the High Court.

Clause 5 (27) (b) Seeks to add proviso to sub-section (6) of section 196 to

further strengthen filing of references against the orders of Appellate Tribunal.

Clause 5 (28) (a) Seeks to amend sub-section (1) of section 201

to allow auction through authorized agent as well.

Clause 5 (28) (b) Seeks to add a new proviso to sub-section (3) of

section 201 to secure duties and taxes of auctionable goods where stay is granted by courts.

Clause 5 (29) (i) Seeks to add new section 225 to establish Customs

Command Fund for allocations made by Federal Government for anti-smuggling activities. (ii) Seeks to add new section 226 to provide legal coverage to Digital Enforcement Stations.

Clause 5 (30) Seeks to amend the First Schedule to the Customs

Act, 1969 (Pakistan Customs Tariff).

Clause 5 (31) Seeks to substitute the Fifth Schedule to the

Customs Act, 1969.

SALES TAX ACT, 1990

Clause 6 (1) (a) (i) Seeks to insert existing new clause (1) after

rider clause of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (a) (ii) Seeks to renumber clauses (1A) and

(1B) the existing clauses (1) and (1A) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (b) (i) Seeks to insert new clause (4A) after

clause (4) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (b) (ii) Seeks to renumber clauses (4AA)

and (4AAA) the existing clauses (4A) and (4AA) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (c) Seeks to insert new clause (5AC) after

clause (5AB) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (d) (i) Seeks to substitute clause (9A) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (d) (ii) Seeks to renumber the clause (9AB) the

existing clause (9A) and thereafter to insert new clause (9AC) after the renumbered clause (9AB) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (e) Seeks to substitute clause (18A) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (f) (i) Seeks to insert clause (21) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (f) (ii) Seeks to renumber clause (21A) the

existing clause (21) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (g) (i) Seeks to omit the word “should” in

clause (27) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (g) (ii) Seeks to substitute a semicolon, a full stop

at the end in the proviso and thereafter to add new provisos in clause (27) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (h) Seeks to substitute clause (37) of section 2

Clause 6 (1) (i) Seeks to substitute the first proviso occurring

at the end in clause (46) of section 2

Clause 6 (2) (i) Seeks to omit the word “and” occurring

at the end in clause (a) and to insert new a new clause (c) after clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 3

Clause 6 (2) (ii) Seeks to omit proviso to sub-section (7) of

section 3

Clause 6 (2) (iii) Seeks to insert new sub-section (7A), after

sub-section (7) of section 3

Clause 6 (2) (iv) Seeks to substitute the existing proviso

to sub-section (9A) of section 3

Clause 6 (3) Seeks to add the following after the full

stop at the end in sub-section (4) of section 8B

Clause 6 (4) Seeks to add new sub-section (5)

after sub-section (4) of section 11D

Clause 6 (5) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 11E

Clause 6 (6) Seeks to substitute the words “eighty days”

for the words “twenty days” in sub-section (2) of section 11G

Clause 6 (7) (i) Seeks to add new sub-sections (1A) and (1B)

after sub-section (1) of section 14

Clause 6 (7) (ii) Seeks to insert new sub-section (2A) after

sub-section (2) of section 14

Clause 6 (8) Seeks to insert new sections 14AC,

14AD and 14AE after section 14AB

Clause 6 (9) (i) Seeks to insert new sub-section (2A)

after sub-section (2) of section 21

Clause 6 (9) (ii) Seeks to omit sub-section (5)

of section 21

Clause 6 (10) (i) Seeks to insert new proviso after second

proviso in clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 23

Clause 6 (10) (ii) Seeks to add new sub-sections (5) and (6)

after sub-section (4) of section 23

Clause 6 (11) (i) Seeks to substitute a colon, for the full

stop at the end, in third proviso to sub-section (1) of section 26

Clause 6 (11) (ii) Seeks to substitute a full stop, for the colon

occurring at the end and thereafter to omit proviso of sub-section (3) of section 26

Clause 6 (12) Seeks to substitute clause (j) of sub-section

(1) of section 30

Clause 6 (13) Seeks to insert new section 32B after section 32A

Clause 6 (14) (i) Seeks to substitute the expression ““Offences,

Penalties and Punishment” for the expression “Offences & Penalties” for marginal heading in Chapter VII of section 33

Clause 6 (14) (ii) Seeks to substitute the expression ““Offences,

Penalties and Punishment” for the expression “Offences & Penalties” in the Table in section 33

Clause 6 (14) (iii) Seeks to insert new S. Nos. 1A and 1B and entries

relating thereto in columns (1), (2) and (3) after S. No. 1 of section 33

Clause 6 (14) (iv) Seeks to omit S. No. 11 and entries relating thereto

in columns (1), (2) and (3) of section 33

Clause 6 (14) (v) Seeks to substitute S. No. 13 and entries

relating thereto in columns (2) and (3) of section 33

Clause 6 (14) (vi) Seeks to insert new S. No. 13A

and entries relating thereto in columns (2) and (3) after S. No. 13 of section 33

Clause 6 (14) (vii) Seeks to omit S. No. 22 and entries relating

thereto in columns (1), (2) and (3) of section 33

Clause 6 (14) (viii) Seeks to insert new S. No. 25B and entries

relating thereto in columns (2) and (3) after S. No. 25AA of section 33

Clause 6 (15) Seeks to add new sub-section (4) after

sub-section (3) of section 37

Clause 6 (16) Seeks to substitute section 37A

Clause 6 (17) Seeks to insert new section 37AA after section 37A

Clause 6 (18) Seeks to substitute section 37B

Clause 6 (19) Seeks to insert new section 37BB after section 37B

Clause 6 (20) Seeks to add new sub-section (5) after

sub-section (4) of section 38B

Clause 6 (21) (i) Seeks to insert the expression “production

monitoring, video analytics,” after the expression “bar codes,” in sub-section (2) of section 40C

Clause 6 (21) (ii) Seeks to insert the expression “,monitoring

equipment” after the words “bar codes” in sub-section (3) of section 40C

Clause 6 (21) (iii) Seeks to substitute sub-section (4) of section 40C

Clause 6 (21) (iv) Seeks to omit sub-section (5) of section 40C

Clause 6 (22) Seeks to omit section 43A

Clause 6 (23) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 45B

Clause 6 (24) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 46

Clause 6 (25) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 47

Clause 6 (26) Seeks to insert the expression “,

expert or auditors appointed under section 32B” after the word “servant” of sub-section (1) of section 56B

Clause 6 (27) Seeks to insert new section 58C after section 58B

Clause 6 (28) Seeks to substitute the expression “the

amount in a financial year or in a tax period, as may be prescribed by the Board, with the approval of Federal Minister-in-Charge” for the word “one hundred million rupees in financial year or ten million rupees in a tax period” in sub-section (4) of section 73

Clause 6 (29) Seeks to substitute a colon, for the full

stop at the end, in the proviso of section 74

Clause 6 (30) Seeks to add new S. Nos. and entries relating thereto in

columns (2) and (3) after S. No. 51 of Third Schedule

Clause 6 (31) (a) (i) Seeks to omit S. Nos. 151 and 164 and

entries relating thereto in columns (2) and (3) in Table- 1 in the Sixth Schedule

Clause 6 (31) (a) (ii) Seeks to substitute the expression “2026”

for the expression “2025” in column (2) against S. No. 152 of Table-1 of Sixth Schedule

Clause 6 (31) (a) (iii) Seeks to omit the expression “ (for personal use only)“ after theword “capsules” in column (2)

against S. No. 179 in Table-1 of Sixth Schedule

Clause 6 (31) (a) (iv) Seeks to add new S. No. 181 and entries relating

thereto in columns (2) and (3) after S. No. 180 in Table-1 of the Sixth Schedule

Clause 6 (31) (b) (i) Seeks to substitute S. No. 57 of Table-2

of the Sixth Schedule

Clause 6 (32) (i) Seeks to omit S. Nos. 53 and 72 and

entries relating thereto in columns (2), (3), (4) and (5) in Table-1 of Eighth Schedule

Clause 6 (32) (ii) Seeks to add new S. No. 89 and entries

relating thereto in columns (2), (3), (4) and (5) after S. No. 88 in Table-1 of Eighth Schedule

Clause 6 (33) Seeks to substitute S. No. 8 and entries

relating thereto in columns (2), (3) and (4) in the Table of Eleventh Schedule

ICT (TAX ON SERVICES) ORDINANCE, 2001

Clause 8 (i) Seeks to insert a proviso in in sub-section

(1) of section 3

Clause 8 (ii) Seeks to amend clause (d) of sub-section

(2A) of section 3

Clause 8 (iii) Seeks to add new sub-section (4)

after sub-section (3) of section 3

INCOME?TAX ORDINANCE, XLIX OF 2001

Clause 9 (1) (i) Seeks to amend the definition of the banking company.

Clause 9 (1) (ii) Seeks to provide definition of the ’digitally

delivered Services’ which include services delivered over the internet or electronic networks.

Clause 9 (1) (iii) Seeks to insert the definition of the E-Commerce

for sale or purchase of goods and services conducted over computer networks.

Clause 9 (1) (iv) Seeks to amend the definition of non-profit

organization by excluding recreational clubs formed with membership fee exceeding one million for any class of new members.

Clause 9 (1) (v) Seeks to expand the definition of online

marketplace in e-commerce.

Clause 9 (2) Seeks to reduce the rate of surcharge on tax payable by

salaried individual from 10% to 9%.

Clause 9 (3) Seeks to introduce a new section 6A to charge tax on

payments for digital transactions in e-commerce platforms.

Clause 9 (4) (a)& (b) Seeks to amend General Provisions

relating to taxes imposed under certain section by including newly added section 6A.

Clause 9 (5) Seeks to introduce an objective criteria to

ascertain fair market rent for the taxation of rental income from commercial property on the basis of up to 4% of FMV of notified rates by the Board.

Clause 9 (6) Seeks to include income of recreational clubs

as businessincome.

Clause 9 (7) (a)& (b) Seeks to add new clauses for disallowing deductions on

expenses relating to purchases from Non-Filers and proportionate expense relating to cash sales.

Clause 9 (8) (a)& (b) Seeks to disallow depreciation expense

on such assets whose purchase was not subjected to Withholding tax under relevant provisions.

Clause 9 (9) Seeks to reduce useful life of an intangible

asset from 25 years to 15 years.

Clause 9 (10) Seeks to include payment by digital means

as acceptable mean of funds transfer for taxation purposes.

Clause 9 (11) Seeks to bar the adjustment of business

loss against income from property.

Clause 9 (12) Seeks to deny group relief to companies

in a group operating under different tax regimes.

Clause 9 (13) Seeks to introduce a tax credit for interest

paid on a loan acquired for low-cost housing.

Clause 9 (14) Seeks to allow taxable supply of coal from

coal mining projects in Sindh to other sectors in addition to 100% tax credit based supply coal to power generation projects.

Clause 9 (15) (a)& (b) Seeks to introduce payment through digital means as

admissible mode of acquiring an asset under the Ordinance.

Clause 9 (16) Seeks to introduce technical amendment

in section 100C.

Clause 9 (17) Seeks to restrict adjustment of minimum

tax paid in excess of actual tax liability from 3 years to 2 years.

Clause 9 (18) Seeks to introduce certain restrictions on economic

transactions carried out by certain persons. It aims to bar certain economic transactions from people not eligible under the law to carry out these transactions.

Clause 9 (19) (i)& (ii) Seeks to introduce automated review of

Income Tax Return.

Clause 9 (20) Seeks to remove time limitation of 180

days for completion of audit.

Clause 9 (22) Seeks to omit pecuniary jurisdiction in Appeals before

Commissioner (Appeals) or ATIR.

Clause 9 (23) (a) Seeks to provide an option to the taxpayer to file appeal

directly to the ATIR against the order of Commissioner Inland Revenue.

Clause 9 (24) Seeks to introduce eligibility requirements

for appointment of Members of the Appellate Tribunal.

Clause 9 (25) Seeks to provide an option to the taxpayer to file appeal

directly to the ATIR against the order of Commissioner Inland Revenue.

Clause 9 (26) (a) (i) Seeks to extend for filing of appeal before

High Court from 30 days to 60 days.

Clause 9 (26)

(a) (ii), (iii) Seeks to introduce technical correction & (iv)

Clause 9 (26) (b), (c) Seeks to introduce technical correction

and (d)

Clause 9 (27) (a)& (b) Seeks to repoint a committee for resolution

of SOE disputes under ADRC.

Clause 9 (28) Seeks to authorize immediate recovery of

tax by authorities regardless of contrary laws or judgments. However, it also provides a grace period of 7-days in cases where the decision of lower fora was in favor of the taxpayer.

Clause 9 (29) Seeks to authorize immediate

recovery of tax by authorities regardless of contrary laws or judgments. However, it also provides a grace period of 7-days in cases where the decision of lower fora was in favor of the taxpayer.

Clause 9 (30) Seeks to introduce withholding provisions

for charging tax on pension.

Clause 9 (31) Seeks to introduce a capital gain tax on

income from disposal of certain debt securities.

Clause 9 (32) (a) Seeks to allow tax collection under digital

present proceed levy.

Clause 9 (32) (b)

(i)& (ii) Seeks to amend the condition of maintaining of record for a period not less than twelve months and imposing tax on non- resident person where holding period of securities is less than twelve months.

Clause 9 (33) (a) Seeks to introduce withholding provision

for every payment received by e-intermediary or courier service, through digital means or cash on delivery, for local e-commerce platforms.

Clause 9 (33) (b) (1) Seeks to introduce technical correction.

(a)& (b)

Clause 9 (33) (2) Seeks to define a courier service, and a

payment intermediary.

Clause 9 (33) (3) Seeks to introduce technical correction.

Clause 9 (34) Seeks to provide a new provision making

certain taxpayers eligible for obtaining exemption from advance tax on sale of immovable property, subject to the condition that the said property has been in personal possession of the taxpayer for last 20 years and has been duly declared in income tax returns.

Clause 9 (35) Seeks to introduce requirements of furnishing certain

information by online marketplaces, payment intermediaries, and courier services.

Clause 9 (36) Seeks to introduce provisions to facilitate and enable

exchange of banking and tax information related to high-risk persons between the banks and FBR.

Clause 9 (37) Seeks to enable legal provisions for

posting of officers of inland revenue on business premises.

Clause 9 (38) (a)& (b) Seeks to amend provisions relating

to registration of taxpayers and introduce e-commerce platforms.

Clause Seeks to enhance penalties for failure

to furnish prescribed

9 (39) (a) (i), (ii)& (iii) information to FBR by the taxpayers.

Clause 9 (39) (b) Seeks to introduce penalty for

online marketplaces allowing unregistered vendors to operate their platform.

Clause 9 (39) (c) Seeks to introduce penalty for payment

intermediaries in e-commerce sector who fail to deduct the prescribed withholding tax.

Clause 9 (39) (d) Seeks to exclude sub-section (2A) of section 153.

Clause 9 (39) (e) Seeks to introduce penalty on any

business operating through an unregistered online marketplace.

Clause 9 (40) (a)& (b) Seeks to introduce the auditors appointed

by FBR in the list of Income Tax Authorities.

Clause 9 (41) Seeks to introduce a limit of 2 years on

extensions granted by the Board under section 214A of the Ordinance. However, in case of a probable huge revenue loss, this period can be extended by a committee as notified by the Board for this purpose.

Clause 9 (42) (a)& (b) Seeks to provide legal provision for sharing

of information relating to taxpayers with the auditors appointed by the Board, the Tax Policy Office, and to recognized universities and international donor agencies.

Clause 9 (43) Seeks to introduce the electronic service

of notice as valid mode of service for all persons instead of just individuals.

Clause 9 (44) Seeks to provide legal provision for appointment

of up to 2000 auditors by the Board.

Clause 9 (45) Seeks to include the time passed in Alternate Dispute

Resolution Committee in the time allowed to be excluded from timer period under a limitation.

Clause 9 (46) (a)& (b) Seeks to authorize Executive

Committee of International Center for Tax Excellence or the Board to make necessary rules for any matter related to this Center.

Clause 9 (47) Seeks to enhance the rate of Advance Tax on Cash

Withdrawal from 0.9% to 0.8% for non-filers.

Clause 9 (48) (A) (i) (a) Seeks to provide provision of tax rates

on pension income.

Clause 9 (48) (A) (i) (b) Seeks to provide tax rates for Salary

Income and Pension Income.

Clause 9 (48) (A) (ii) Seeks to provide rates of Super Tax under

section 4C of the Ordinance.

Clause 9 (48) (A) (iii) Seeks to provide rate of tax on Dividend

from REIT and Mutual Funds.

Clause 9 (48) (A) (iv) Seeks to provide rate of tax for Income

from Profit on Debt.

Clause 9 (48) (A) (v) Seeks to include “fee for offshore

digital services” among rate of tax on certain payments charged at 15%.

Clause 9 (48) (A) (vi) Seeks to include rates of tax to charged

on payments from digital transactions in E-commerce platforms.

Clause 9 (48) (B) (i) Seeks to provide proportionate dividend

tax rate for mutual funds

Clause 9 (48) (B) (ii) Seeks to provide withholding tax rate for profit on debt

Clause 9 (48) (B) (iii) Seeks to provide withholding tax rates on capital gain

Clause 9 (48) (B) (iv) Seeks to enhance tax rate on services for

specified and non-specified services

Clause 9 (47) (B) (v) Seeks to enhance tax rate on services

for specified and non-specified services

Clause 9 (48) (C) (A) Seeks to increase tax rate of section 236C

Clause 9 (48) (C) (B) Seeks to reduce tax rate of section 236K

Clause 9 (49) (A) (i) Seeks to omit clauses relating to pension

Clause 9 (49) (A) (ii) Seeks to introduce technical correction.

Clause 9 (49) (A) (iii) Seeks to omit clauses.

Clause 9 (49) (A) (iv) Seeks to introduce technical correction.

Clause 9 (49) (A) (v) Seeks to exempt any income derived by

ICC Business Corporation (IBC) or International Cricket Council (ICC) from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosted in Pakistan.

Clause 9 (49) (A) (vi) Seeks to introduce sun set clause for SEZ

Clause 9 (49) (A) (vii) Seeks to introduce sun set clause for STZ

Clause 9 (49) (A) (viii) Seeks to increase exemption for

FATA/PATA upto 2026

Clause 9 (49) (A) (ix) Seeks to limit exemption for cinema

operations income up to tax year 2030.

Clause 9 (49) (B) Seeks to omit clauses.

Clause 9 (49) (C) Seeks to provide 25% tax rebate for

teachers and researchers upto tax year 2025.

Clause 9 (49) (D) (A) Seeks to introduce technical correction.

Clause 9 (49) (D) (B) Seeks to introduce technical correction.

Clause 9 (49) (D) (C) Seeks to allow import of Cystagon,

Cysta drops and Trientine capsules

Clause 9 (49) (D) (E) Seeks to extend tax exemption for

FATA/PATA upto tax year 2026.

Clause 9 (50) (a), (b), Seeks to introduced regulations for banking

(c), (d) and (e) companies

Clause 9 (51) (a) Seeks to reduce withholding tax rates for

non-filer purchase of immoveable property

Clause 9 (51) (b) Seeks to increase withholding tax rates

for non-filer seller of immoveable property

Clause 9 (51) (c) Seeks to increase withholding tax rates for

late filer seller of immoveable property

Clause 9 (51) (d) Seeks to increase withholding tax rates for late

filer purchaser of immoveable property

Clause 9 (51) (e) Seeks to grant waiver on increase by 100%

tax rate on capital gains on securities from tax year 2026

FEDERAL EXCISE ACT, 2005

Clause 10 (1) (a) Seeks to omit the word “and” at the end in

clause (c) of sub-section (5) of section 3

Clause 10 (1) (b) Seeks to substitute the expression “; and”,

for the full stop at the end and thereafter to add new clause (e) after clause (d) of sub-section (5) of section 3

Clause 10 (2) Seeks to insert the expression “or such

goods without affixing or affixing counterfeit tax stamps, bar codes, banderoles, stickers, labels or bar codes, as required under section 45A of this Act” after the word “thereunder” in sub-section (1) of section 26

Clause 10 (3) (a) Seeks to insert the expression “or dutiable

goods without affixing or affixing counterfeited tax stamps, banderoles, stickers, labels or barcodes, as required under section 45A for monitoring or t racking by electronic or other means” after the word “counterfeiting” in sub-section (1) of section 27

Clause 10 (3) (b) Seeks to add new sub-section (4) after

sub-section (3) of section 27

Clause 10 (4) (i) (a) Seeks to insert the expression “an SOE or”

after the words “other than” and to omit the expression “if the value of the assessment or, as the case may be, refund of the tax does not exceed five million rupees” in sub-section (1) of section 33

Clause 10 (4) (ii) Seeks to insert new sub-section (5) after

sub-section (4) of section 33

Clause 10 (5) Seeks to omit section 33A

Clause 10 (6) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 34

Clause 10 (7) Seeks to substitute sub-section (1) of section 34A

Clause 10 (8) Seeks to omit S. No. 1 and entries relating

thereto in columns (2), (3) and (4) of Table III of First Schedule

Clause 10 (9) Seeks to renumber S. No. 27 occurring

for the second time, as S. No. 23 in Table-1 of Third Schedule

The Statement of estimated Tax Expenditure of the Federal Government as required under Section 8 of Public Finance Management Act 2019 is appended at the end of this bill as Annex-A.

