KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 10, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 09-06-2025 OP-2 ChemroadDita Load Eastwind 06-06-2025 Ethanol Shipping Co B-10/B-11 Cosmic Disc Universal 08-06-2025 Tiger General Cargo Shipping B-11/B-12 Bermondi Load Bulk Shipping 06-06-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Abdullah Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 09-06-2025 Agencies B-14/B-15 Bao Disc Seahawks 09-06-2025 Express General Cargo Asia Global B-16/B-17 Asl Rose Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 05-06-2025 Agencies ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Princess Load Rice Ocean World 01-06-2025 Masa B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Shipping Salween Containers 09-06-2025 Agency Pak B-28/B-29 Wan Hai 611 Dis./Load Riazeda 06-06-2025 Containers B-29/B-30 Hong Yong Chang Sheng Dis./Load Feeder 08-06-2025 Containers Logistics ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 Gfs Giselle Dis./Load Eastwind Shippi 09-06-2025 Containers Company Sapt-3 Xin Shan Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 09-06-2025 Tou Containers Line Pak Sapt-4 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Feeders 09-06-2025 Pyxis Containers Shp Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hong Yong Chang Sheng 10-06-2025 Dis./Load Feeder Logistics Containers Gfs Giselle 10-06-2025 Dis./Load Eastwind Shipping Containers Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= GingaSaker 11-06-2025 D/18000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Torm Elizabeth 11-06-2025 D/10000 Jet Oil Associated Liner Agencies Kota Singa 11-06-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Zhong Hang 11-06-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Sheng Pakistan Addison 11-06-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Ever Smart 10-06-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Sheng Li Ji 10-06-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pakistan Aplsouthampton 10-06-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan Alea 10-06-2025 D/L27500 Dap Bulk Shipping Agencies VENIZ 1 10-06-2025 L/2000 RICE - Jasmin 10-06-2025 L/4000 Rice Ocean World Lian Star 10-06-2025 L/1500 Rice Ocean World Nirvana1 10-06-2025 D/5904 Seahawks Genral Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Seaspan 10-06-2025 Container Ship - Santos Cma Cgm 10-06-2025 Container Ship - Zanzibar Oocl Le Haver 10-06-2025 Container Ship - Valence 10-06-2025 Container Ship - Mol Presence 10-06-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sedra Steel Plates Universal Ship June 5th, 2025 MW-2 Clipper Tyne Wood Pulp Alpine June 9th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine June 8th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Seaspan Container GAC June 9th, 2025 Santos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO NCC Sama Gasoline Trans Marine June 9th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Amoy Soya Bean East Wind June 8th, 2025 Sunny Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Lebrethah LNG GSA June 9th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleur LPG M June 8th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Seaspan Santos Container GAC June 10th, 2025 Sedra Steel Plates Universal Ship -do- Clipper Tyne Wood Pulp Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Valence Container East Wind June 10th, 2025 Royal Galaxy Rice Star Shiping -do- Nordic Masa Chemicals Alpine -do- Falkonera Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths Bean Seed AN-61 LPG M International -do- Chem Soya Alpine -do- Ocean Leo Bean Oil ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Lyric Harmony Canola Ocean Service June 10th, 2025 Global Oriole Steel Coil NYK PAK -do- Xin Lian Chang Container GAC June 11th, 2025 Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

