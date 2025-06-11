AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-11

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 10, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan Nation
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         09-06-2025
OP-2              ChemroadDita   Load           Eastwind           06-06-2025
                                 Ethanol        Shipping Co
B-10/B-11         Cosmic         Disc           Universal          08-06-2025
                  Tiger          General Cargo  Shipping
B-11/B-12         Bermondi       Load           Bulk Shipping      06-06-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Abdullah       Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      09-06-2025
                                                Agencies
B-14/B-15         Bao            Disc           Seahawks           09-06-2025
                  Express        General Cargo  Asia Global
B-16/B-17         Asl Rose       Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      05-06-2025
                                                Agencies
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Princess       Load Rice      Ocean World        01-06-2025
                  Masa
B-26/B-27         X-Press        Dis./Load      X-Press Shipping
                  Salween        Containers                        09-06-2025
                                 Agency Pak
B-28/B-29         Wan Hai 611    Dis./Load      Riazeda            06-06-2025
                                 Containers
B-29/B-30         Hong Yong
Chang Sheng       Dis./Load      Feeder         08-06-2025
                  Containers     Logistics
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            Gfs Giselle    Dis./Load      Eastwind Shippi    09-06-2025
                                 Containers     Company
Sapt-3            Xin Shan       Dis./Load      Cosco Shipping     09-06-2025
                  Tou            Containers     Line Pak
Sapt-4            X-Press        Dis./Load      X-Press Feeders    09-06-2025
                  Pyxis          Containers     Shp Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hong Yong
Chang Sheng       10-06-2025     Dis./Load                   Feeder Logistics
                                 Containers
Gfs Giselle       10-06-2025     Dis./Load                  Eastwind Shipping
                                 Containers                           Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
GingaSaker        11-06-2025     D/18000 Chemical               Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Torm Elizabeth    11-06-2025     D/10000 Jet Oil                   Associated
                                                               Liner Agencies
Kota Singa        11-06-2025     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Zhong Hang        11-06-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Sheng                                                                Pakistan
Addison           11-06-2025     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Ever Smart        10-06-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Sheng Li Ji       10-06-2025     D/L Container             Freight Connection
                                                                     Pakistan
Aplsouthampton    10-06-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Alea              10-06-2025     D/L27500 Dap                   Bulk Shipping
                                                                     Agencies
VENIZ 1           10-06-2025     L/2000 RICE                                -
Jasmin            10-06-2025     L/4000 Rice                      Ocean World
Lian Star         10-06-2025     L/1500 Rice                      Ocean World
Nirvana1          10-06-2025     D/5904                              Seahawks
                                 Genral Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Seaspan           10-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Santos
Cma Cgm           10-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Zanzibar
Oocl Le Haver     10-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Valence           10-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Mol Presence      10-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sedra          Steel Plates   Universal Ship June 5th, 2025
MW-2              Clipper Tyne   Wood Pulp      Alpine         June 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Asia Inspire   Palm oil       Alpine         June 8th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Seaspan        Container      GAC            June 9th, 2025
                  Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             NCC Sama       Gasoline       Trans Marine   June 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Amoy           Soya Bean      East Wind      June 8th, 2025
                  Sunny          Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Lebrethah      LNG            GSA            June 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleur       LPG            M              June 8th, 2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Seaspan
Santos            Container      GAC                          June 10th, 2025
Sedra             Steel Plates   Universal Ship                          -do-
Clipper Tyne      Wood Pulp      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Valence           Container      East Wind                    June 10th, 2025
Royal Galaxy      Rice           Star Shiping                            -do-
Nordic Masa       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Falkonera         Soya           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
AN-61             LPG            M International                         -do-
Chem              Soya           Alpine                                  -do-
Ocean Leo         Bean Oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lyric Harmony     Canola         Ocean Service                June 10th, 2025
Global Oriole     Steel Coil     NYK PAK                                 -do-
Xin Lian Chang    Container      GAC                          June 11th, 2025
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Massive tariff overhaul unveiled

Exceeding Rs10m annually: Flat 5pc tax on pension income proposed

Four dozens power projects to get Rs92bn

Read more stories