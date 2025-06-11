KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 10, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 09-06-2025
OP-2 ChemroadDita Load Eastwind 06-06-2025
Ethanol Shipping Co
B-10/B-11 Cosmic Disc Universal 08-06-2025
Tiger General Cargo Shipping
B-11/B-12 Bermondi Load Bulk Shipping 06-06-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Abdullah Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 09-06-2025
Agencies
B-14/B-15 Bao Disc Seahawks 09-06-2025
Express General Cargo Asia Global
B-16/B-17 Asl Rose Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 05-06-2025
Agencies
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20/B-21 Princess Load Rice Ocean World 01-06-2025
Masa
B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Shipping
Salween Containers 09-06-2025
Agency Pak
B-28/B-29 Wan Hai 611 Dis./Load Riazeda 06-06-2025
Containers
B-29/B-30 Hong Yong
Chang Sheng Dis./Load Feeder 08-06-2025
Containers Logistics
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-1 Gfs Giselle Dis./Load Eastwind Shippi 09-06-2025
Containers Company
Sapt-3 Xin Shan Dis./Load Cosco Shipping 09-06-2025
Tou Containers Line Pak
Sapt-4 X-Press Dis./Load X-Press Feeders 09-06-2025
Pyxis Containers Shp Agency Pak
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Hong Yong
Chang Sheng 10-06-2025 Dis./Load Feeder Logistics
Containers
Gfs Giselle 10-06-2025 Dis./Load Eastwind Shipping
Containers Company
Expected Arrivals
GingaSaker 11-06-2025 D/18000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Torm Elizabeth 11-06-2025 D/10000 Jet Oil Associated
Liner Agencies
Kota Singa 11-06-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Zhong Hang 11-06-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Sheng Pakistan
Addison 11-06-2025 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Ever Smart 10-06-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Sheng Li Ji 10-06-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection
Pakistan
Aplsouthampton 10-06-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Pakistan
Alea 10-06-2025 D/L27500 Dap Bulk Shipping
Agencies
VENIZ 1 10-06-2025 L/2000 RICE -
Jasmin 10-06-2025 L/4000 Rice Ocean World
Lian Star 10-06-2025 L/1500 Rice Ocean World
Nirvana1 10-06-2025 D/5904 Seahawks
Genral Cargo
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Seaspan 10-06-2025 Container Ship -
Santos
Cma Cgm 10-06-2025 Container Ship -
Zanzibar
Oocl Le Haver 10-06-2025 Container Ship -
Valence 10-06-2025 Container Ship -
Mol Presence 10-06-2025 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Sedra Steel Plates Universal Ship June 5th, 2025
MW-2 Clipper Tyne Wood Pulp Alpine June 9th, 2025
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine June 8th, 2025
2nd Container Terminal
QICT Seaspan Container GAC June 9th, 2025
Santos
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO NCC Sama Gasoline Trans Marine June 9th, 2025
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Amoy Soya Bean East Wind June 8th, 2025
Sunny Seed
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Lebrethah LNG GSA June 9th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleur LPG M June 8th, 2025
International
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
EXPECTED Departures
Seaspan
Santos Container GAC June 10th, 2025
Sedra Steel Plates Universal Ship -do-
Clipper Tyne Wood Pulp Alpine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Valence Container East Wind June 10th, 2025
Royal Galaxy Rice Star Shiping -do-
Nordic Masa Chemicals Alpine -do-
Falkonera Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
AN-61 LPG M International -do-
Chem Soya Alpine -do-
Ocean Leo Bean Oil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Lyric Harmony Canola Ocean Service June 10th, 2025
Global Oriole Steel Coil NYK PAK -do-
Xin Lian Chang Container GAC June 11th, 2025
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
