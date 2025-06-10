UK confirms sanctions against Israel’s Ben-Gvir and Smotrich

LONDON: Britain confirmed on Tuesday that it had sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in response to what it called their incitement of violence against Palestinian communities.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account,” British foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement.