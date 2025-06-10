AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
UK confirms sanctions against Israel's Ben-Gvir and Smotrich

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025
LONDON: Britain confirmed on Tuesday that it had sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, in response to what it called their incitement of violence against Palestinian communities.

Israel orders military to stop Gaza-bound yacht carrying Greta Thunberg

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account,” British foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement.

