AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street mixed as US-China trade talks grab focus

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 07:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of ongoing trade talks between the United States and China aimed at cooling a tariff dispute that has bruised global markets this year.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said trade talks with China were going well as officials from the two sides met for a second day in London.

Investors are hoping for an improvement in ties after the relief around a preliminary deal struck last month gave way to fresh doubts when Washington accused Beijing of blocking exports critical to sectors such as aerospace, semiconductors and defense.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday the U.S. was likely to agree to lift export controls on some semiconductors in return for China speeding up the delivery of rare earths.

“I think these issues will be resolved, but I think it’s still early days … but the fact that they’re talking certainly is positive,” said Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert Financial.

“We’re not making progress yards at a time, but inches at a time.”

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.22 points, or 0.05%, to 42,742.88, the S&P 500 gained 10.30 points, or 0.17%, to 6,016.18 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 53.92 points, or 0.28%, to 19,645.16.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors rose, led by energy with a 1.7% gain, tracking strength in oil prices. Communication services stocks added 0.9%.

Wall Street mixed with focus on US-China trade talks

U.S. equities rallied sharply in May, with the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq marking their best monthly gains since November 2023, helped by upbeat earnings reports and a softening of President Donald Trump’s harsh trade stance.

The S&P 500 remains about 2% below all-time highs touched in February, while the Nasdaq is about 2.6% below its record peaks reached in December.

Investors are awaiting U.S. consumer prices data on Wednesday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate trajectory.

The World Bank slashed its global growth forecast for 2025 by 0.4 percentage point to 2.3%, saying higher tariffs and heightened uncertainty posed a “significant headwind” for nearly all economies.

Shares of McDonald’s fell 1.4%, weighing on the blue-chip Dow Index, after a report Redburn Atlantic downgraded the fast-food giant to “sell” from “buy”.

Most megacap and growth stocks were mixed. Tesla shares advanced 2.6%.

Insmed shares jumped 27.7% after the drugmaker said its experimental drug significantly reduced blood pressure in the lungs and improved exercise capacity in patients in a mid-stage study.

U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group advanced 2.2% after the Chinese company said it would buy domestic long-form audio platform Ximalaya for about $2.4 billion in cash and stock.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.76-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 29 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street Wall Street's main indexes Wall Street indexes Wall Street shares wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street mixed as US-China trade talks grab focus

Budget 2025-26: Pakistan targets 4.2% growth as Aurangzeb presents proposals ‘for a competitive economy’

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Budget 2025–26: PSDP set at Rs1 trillion with focus on infrastructure, social development

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

India disrupting Indus Water flows: Musadik Malik

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Read more stories