AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kenya central bank cuts main lending rate to 9.75%

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 07:23pm

NAIROBI: Kenya’s central bank cut its benchmark lending rate to 9.75% on Tuesday from 10.00% previously, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said.

It was the sixth monetary policy meeting in a row that the Central Bank of Kenya has lowered the rate.

“There was scope for a further easing of the monetary policy stance to augment the previous policy actions aimed at stimulating lending by banks to the private sector and supporting economic activity,” the bank said in a statement.

Economists polled by Reuters had been divided on what the central bank’s decision would be. Out of seven forecasts three were for a cut, three for no change in the policy rate and one for a hike.

Kenya Kenya central bank

Comments

200 characters

Kenya central bank cuts main lending rate to 9.75%

Budget 2025-26: Pakistan targets 4.2% growth as Aurangzeb presents proposals ‘for a competitive economy’

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Budget 2025–26: PSDP set at Rs1 trillion with focus on infrastructure, social development

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

India disrupting Indus Water flows: Musadik Malik

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Read more stories