AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Budget 2025–26: PSDP set at Rs1 trillion with focus on infrastructure, social development

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2025 07:12pm

Under the federal budget for FY2025–26, the government has allocated Rs4.224 trillion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), reflecting a continued focus on infrastructure expansion and social development.

According to official documents, the Federal PSDP will receive Rs1,000 billion, while Rs2,869 billion has been allocated to provincial Annual Development Plans (ADPs).

Additionally, Rs255 billion will be provided to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) for development projects.

Officials stated that 60 per cent of the Federal PSDP will be allocated to core infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and connectivity corridors.

In contrast, provincial governments will spend the bulk of their development budgets on education, health, water, and other social sector initiatives.

“This distribution is a direct outcome of the devolution of powers under the 18th Constitutional Amendment,” a Planning Commission official said.

Key projects

Major projects under the Federal PSDP include:

  • Karachi–Chaman N-25 Motorway (813 km): This strategic highway will link Karachi to Afghanistan via Khuzdar, Kalat, Quetta, and Chaman.

  • Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway: Rs15 billion has been allocated for this vital section of the north-south trade route.

  • Thar Coal Rail Connectivity Project: Rs7 billion will support rail infrastructure for transporting lignite coal.

  • Gidani Shipbreaking Yard Upgradation: Rs1.9 billion is set aside for modernisation and environmental improvements in the maritime sector.

The development plan aligns with the government’s “5Es” framework and the broader “Uraan Pakistan” vision, aiming to achieve key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through targeted investments in economic and social infrastructure.

PSDP federal budget budget speech PSDP fund PSDP allocation budget FY2025 26 Budget 2025 26 Budget FY26 Federal Budget 2025–26 Pakistan Federal Budget FY26 Preview PSDP budget for FY26

Comments

200 characters

Budget 2025–26: PSDP set at Rs1 trillion with focus on infrastructure, social development

Budget 2025-26: Pakistan targets 4.2% growth as Aurangzeb presents proposals ‘for a competitive economy’

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

India disrupting Indus Water flows: Musadik Malik

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Read more stories