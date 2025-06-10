Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

The Awam Pakistan Party has urged the government to provide relief to the people of Balochistan in the upcoming budget.

The Awam Pakistan Party is headed by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The people of Balochistan have long been suffering from a severe lack of basic facilities, employment opportunities, education, healthcare, and infrastructure, said Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of Awam Pakistan Balochistan.

In these circumstances, it is the responsibility of the federal government to announce special relief for the people of Balochistan in the upcoming fiscal budget for 2025–26.

He made an urgent appeal to the government to consider the following demands, i.e. a substantial increase in the province’s development budget, provision of education, vocational training, and employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that a fair share of the revenue generated from Balochistan’s natural resources to be allocated to the province.

Syed Aman Shah emphasised that in the current economic situation, ordinary citizens are already severely affected by inflation, unemployment, and the lack of necessities. Therefore, any further imposition of taxes or burden on essential goods in the upcoming budget would be unacceptable.

He demanded a reduction in taxes on daily-use items and stabilisation of prices for electricity, gas, fuel and medicines.

He urged the government to provide relief for salaried individuals, including pay increases aligned with inflation, and also called for a reduction in unnecessary government expenditures instead of imposing new taxes.

He further added that the time has come for the government to reassess its priorities and present a welfare-oriented budget that provides relief to the common man rather than increasing their burden.

Syed Aman Shah reiterated that Balochistan’s grievances cannot be addressed through slogans alone—practical action is essential. It is time the federal budget gives Balochistan its rightful share.