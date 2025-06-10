AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2025 03:49pm

The Awam Pakistan Party has urged the government to provide relief to the people of Balochistan in the upcoming budget.

The Awam Pakistan Party is headed by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The people of Balochistan have long been suffering from a severe lack of basic facilities, employment opportunities, education, healthcare, and infrastructure, said Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of Awam Pakistan Balochistan.

In these circumstances, it is the responsibility of the federal government to announce special relief for the people of Balochistan in the upcoming fiscal budget for 2025–26.

He made an urgent appeal to the government to consider the following demands, i.e. a substantial increase in the province’s development budget, provision of education, vocational training, and employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that a fair share of the revenue generated from Balochistan’s natural resources to be allocated to the province.

Syed Aman Shah emphasised that in the current economic situation, ordinary citizens are already severely affected by inflation, unemployment, and the lack of necessities. Therefore, any further imposition of taxes or burden on essential goods in the upcoming budget would be unacceptable.

He demanded a reduction in taxes on daily-use items and stabilisation of prices for electricity, gas, fuel and medicines.

He urged the government to provide relief for salaried individuals, including pay increases aligned with inflation, and also called for a reduction in unnecessary government expenditures instead of imposing new taxes.

He further added that the time has come for the government to reassess its priorities and present a welfare-oriented budget that provides relief to the common man rather than increasing their burden.

Syed Aman Shah reiterated that Balochistan’s grievances cannot be addressed through slogans alone—practical action is essential. It is time the federal budget gives Balochistan its rightful share.

Comments

200 characters

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Read more stories