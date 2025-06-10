Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Pakistan has repatriated more than 200,000 Afghan nationals since April 1, this year.

The interior ministry said that since the repatriation of Afghan citizenship card holders alongside unregistered, illegal foreigners commenced last year in October, 1,102,441 have been returned.

“All illegal foreigners including Afghan Nationals are once again advised to leave the country voluntarily,” the statement read, adding that returnees to their respective countries were being treated with dignity.

The statement said arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners are already in place.

“Defaulters who are creating hurdles in repatriation process or found involved in extending employment, rental property, accommodating in hotels or engaging in businesses with illegal foreigners are liable to be dealt strictly as per laws,” the ministry warned.