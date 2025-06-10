AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
BOP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
CPHL 88.27 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.07%)
FCCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
FLYNG 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.39%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
OGDC 210.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.43%)
PACE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.74%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PPL 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.39%)
PTC 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.64%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
SYM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 63.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,126 Increased By 91.6 (0.7%)
BR30 38,049 Increased By 21.6 (0.06%)
KSE100 122,354 Increased By 713.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 37,022 Increased By 194.3 (0.53%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murray leaves door open to coaching return

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 01:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former world number one Andy Murray has left the door open to a coaching return after his short stint with Novak Djokovic ended without a trophy, but the Scot said he did not expect to be working with another player anytime soon.

Serb Djokovic appointed Murray ahead of this year’s Australian Open and said at the Qatar Open in February they would continue working together for an indefinite period.

However, the 24-times Grand Slam champion then endured a woeful run of form and the pair parted ways last month ahead of the French Open.

“I would do it again at some stage. I don’t think that will happen immediately,” Murray told the BBC on Monday. “I wasn’t planning on going into coaching as soon as I finished playing but it was a pretty unique opportunity.

“It was a chance to learn from one of the best athletes of all time. You also learn a lot about how to work with a team.

“You’re working with a physio, physical trainers, agents, and you need to know how to get your message across to the player and find out what makes them tick.

“That was the thing I learned and something I need to work on if I want to do it again in the future,” added Murray.

Though they won no titles in their six-month partnership, Murray said he had good memories of his time working with former rival Djokovic.

Prince of Clay Alcaraz battles back from the brink to retain French Open crown

“It was a brilliant opportunity for me. We got to spend some really nice moments away from the court,” the three-times Grand Slam champion added.

“Results weren’t as we wanted but we gave it a go. We’ll see about coaching in the future but I don’t think that will happen for a while.”

Novak Djokovic Andy Murray Qatar Open

Comments

200 characters

Murray leaves door open to coaching return

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises over 800 points amid budget buzz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Israel set to deport Greta Thunberg, other activists, ministry says

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Read more stories