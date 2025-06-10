AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
World

Israeli navy strikes Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, army says

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: The Israeli navy carried out attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, the army said on Tuesday, in an ongoing campaign that usually involves airstrikes.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said Israel targeted the docks of Al Hodeidah port with two strikes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli army said in its statement that the port is used by the Houthis to transfer weapons.

The strikes come after the Israeli military on Monday urged the evacuation of the Houthi-controlled ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have fired at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade, in what it says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israeli air strikes target Sanaa airport in Yemen

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones fired towards Israel have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

Israel has severely weakened other allies of Iran in the region - Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Tehran-backed Houthis and pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq are still standing.

