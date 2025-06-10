Pakistan transitioning to water-scarce status

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, with an average per capita annual water availability of less than 1,000 cubic meters.

According to Economic Survey 2024-25, the country is transitioning from water stressed to water-scarce status driven by population growth, industrial expansion, inefficient irrigation, unsustainable groundwater use, inadequate storage, low water productivity, and poor management efficiency.

The survey says that notable fluctuations in rainfall patterns across Pakistan have been observed during 2024-25. Monsoon rainfall (July-September 2024) was significantly above average at 212.1 mm, reflecting a 50.6 percent excess over the long run average.

In contrast, post-monsoon (Oct-Dec 2024) and winter rainfall (January-March 2025) experienced substantial deficits of 44.9 percent and 39.9 percent, respectively. These imbalances suggest potential implications for water availability, crop planning, and reservoir levels, particularly during the Rabi season when winter rainfall is crucial for wheat and other key crops.

Canal head withdrawals during Kharif 2024 declined by 2.0 percent to 60.48 MAF, down from 61.85 MAF in Kharif 2023. While it declined by around 4 percent to 29.43 MAF in Rabi 2024-25 compared to 30.59 during Rabi 2023-24.

Water is a critical natural resource for Pakistan, especially given its population of over 240 million. Meeting the growing demand for water, ensuring its availability, effective management and sustainability pose significant challenge for the government.

Water is important to agriculture, industry, and domestic consumption. Its scarcity poses serious risks to economic growth and social wellbeing across the country, especially to the people living in the least developed areas of the country, where water is in short supply and land is ridden with water-logging and salinity.

The River Indus is Pakistan’s main source of surface water. It flows from the northern part through the country’s length towards the southern part. Several tributaries, including the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers feed the Indus Basin. These rivers provide about 90 percent of the country’s water supply for agricultural and other domestic use.

The surface irrigation system, recognised as the world’s largest contiguous irrigated network, features three storage reservoirs with a live storage capacity of 13 MAF, along with 19 barrages, 12 inter-river link canals, 02 siphons, and 44 canal commands. The extensive network of main canals and distributaries spans 64,000 kilometres, complemented by an additional 1,621,000 kilometres of watercourses.

Groundwater is a vital water source, especially in areas with limited or seasonal surface water. Pakistan has an extensive network of wells and tube-wells, especially in the arid regions of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.

Groundwater in Sindh is meagre as most aquifers are brackish. Groundwater extraction is crucial for irrigation in many parts of the country, though it is being used at unsustainable rates. Groundwater contributes 50 MAF of water (NWP-2018).

Rainfall patterns vary significantly across Pakistan. The monsoon season typically brings heavy rainfall, especially to the eastern and northern regions. However, rainfall is highly erratic and often does not align with the demand cycles for water, leading to periods of drought and floods.

The government needs to invest in modernising irrigation systems, such as adopting drip irrigation, which uses water more efficiently. Additionally, improving the maintenance and management of canal systems is crucial. Public awareness campaigns on water conservation and the efficient use of water in both agriculture and domestic sectors can help mitigate water scarcity.

Building new dams and reservoirs, such as Diamer Basha Dam, is critical for improving water storage capacity. These projects will help store water during the monsoon season and release during periods of drought. Main targets for 12 years; i.e., 2018-2030, under the National Water Policy (2018) are: 33 percent reduction (i.e., 15.24 MAF) in the 46 MAF river flows lost in conveyance through watercourses lining, Live storage capacity enhancement of 10 MAF. 30 percent increase in water use efficiency through modern irrigation techniques.

By increasing 30 percent water use efficiency, irrigation efficiency will be increased from 39 percent to 50.7 percent, resulting in an increase in future agriculture production and food security. Refurbishment of irrigation infrastructure, real-time monitoring of water distribution for transparent water accounting, and development of a unified authentic database for reliable water resources assessment.

During FY 2025, an amount of Rs 142.59 billion (12.96 percent of total PSDP) was allocated for 59 water sector development projects/ studies, including Rs 35.1 billion for Mohmand Dam, Rs 15.125 billion for Diamer Basha Dam, Rs 4.5 billion for Diamer Basha land acquisition, and Rs 5 billion for Nai Gaj Dam. The water sector budget allocation for FY 2025 is projected to be utilised by the end of June 2025.

During FY 2025, Pakistan made substantial progress on critical water sector projects aimed at improving water storage, irrigation efficiency, and hydropower generation. Mega initiatives such as the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams remained under active construction and are expected to address national water and energy shortages significantly.

Restoration and development efforts in flood-affected and arid regions, particularly through projects like the Kachhi Canal and Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project, underscore the government’s commitment to water resilience and agricultural productivity.

