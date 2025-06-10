Nicholas Pooran retires from international cricket

Star West Indies batter and captain Nicholas Pooran has announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 29-year-old Trinidad and Tobago-born batter shared the news in a heartfelt statement.l on X (formerly Twitter.)

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve decided to announce my retirement from international cricket,” Pooran wrote.

“This game we love has given and will continue to give me so much joy, purpose and unforgettable memories and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field… it’s hard to put into words what that truly means to me.”

Cricket West Indies welcomed his decision and extended sincere gratitude and appreciation for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket.

“Nicholas officially informed the leadership of his decision to retire from international cricket, bringing to a close a significant chapter in his career,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

“A world-class player and a game changer, Nicholas leaves the game as the most capped West Indian in T20 Internationals with 106 matches and the leading T20I run-scorer with 2,275 runs.”

His performances on the field and influence within the team have made a lasting impact on West Indies cricket, it said

“We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond. We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey,” it added.