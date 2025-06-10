Sri Lanka shares gain

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Monday, supported by gains in consumer staples and communication services.

The CSE All Share index rose 0.6% on Monday to 17,500.24.

Eight of the eleven sub-sectors ended higher on Monday, with consumer staples leading gains with a 1.2% rise.

Consultancy and support service provider Hela Apparel Holdings and renewable energy supplier Panasian Power were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.9% and 5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 121.8 million shares from 189.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover slid to 2.85 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.5 million) from 4.22 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 106.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.76 billion rupees, the data showed.