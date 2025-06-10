AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-10

Wall Street mixed with focus on US-China trade talks

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed on Monday as investors watched a fresh round of US-China negotiations aimed at mending a trade rift that has rattled financial markets for much of the year.

Top officials from both countries have kicked off discussions at London’s Lancaster House, looking to get back on track with a preliminary trade agreement struck last month that had briefly cooled tensions between the world’s largest economies.

“I think it’ll be a watered down deal, but it’ll be a deal, and that would alleviate some of the fear factors over tariffs,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Hopes of more trade deals between the US and its major trading partners, along with upbeat earnings and tame inflation data, helped US equities rally in May, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching their best monthly gains since November 2023.

The S&P 500 remains a little more than 2% below all-time highs touched in February, while the Nasdaq is about 3% below its record peaks reached in December.

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.46 points, or 0.15%, to 42,699.41, the S&P 500 gained 4.89 points, or 0.08%, to 6,005.25 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 59.40 points, or 0.30%, to 19,589.36.

Among market movers, shares of McDonald’s fell 1.4% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “equal-weight” from “overweight”.

Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sub-sectors fell, with the financials sector, down 0.8%, declining the most. On the flip side, information technology stocks advanced 0.4%.

Most megacap and growth stocks were up. Nvidia gained more than 1%.

Tesla was down marginally after brokerage Baird downgraded the stock to “neutral”.

Warner Bros Discovery shares jumped 7.3%, the most on the S&P 500, after the company said it would separate its studios and streaming business from its fading cable television networks.

Robinhood Markets fell 4.5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices left S&P 500 constituents unchanged in its latest rebalancing, following recent speculation that the online brokerage would be added to the benchmark index.

Wall Street US stocks Wall Street's main indexes Nasdaq index S&P 500 index US China trade talks

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street mixed with focus on US-China trade talks

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7pc

US actions to hurt trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar govt borrowing slumps 69pc

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories