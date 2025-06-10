Senator Shamim sees conspiracy behind death of son

PESHAWAR: Senator Shamim Afridi has said that his son Abbas Afridi did not die in a gas blast, but was killed in a bomb blast under a conspiracy.

Addressing a news conference on Monday, he said that Kohat police have not yet contacted him regarding the incident or registered a FIR.

The Senator said that he is a politician and before this incident several assassination attempts have been made on him and his sons, but no one has been arrested or identified in these attacks till date.

He said that security was closed from his residence at 4:00 P.M on the day of the incident. While two hours later this incident occurred in the Hujra.

He called for an independent investigation into the death incident of his son Abbas Afridi. He said that his children are educated and literate and they are being implicated in various incidents and made criminals.

He especially pinpointed that there was a police officer firing on the occasion of my son Amjad Afridi's court appearance, which is worrying.

He denied involvement in the murder case of former District Nazim Malik Asad, who he said was a noble and good person. He said that all the members of Malik Asad's family are noble and educated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025