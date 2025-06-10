Price Control Department takes stern action against hoarders

LAHORE: The Price Control and Commodities Management Department is actively functioning and taking stern action against wholesalers in case of public complaints.

Secretary Price Control and Commodities Management Department Dr. Ehsan Bhutta said this while addressing the officers during his visit to the control room. Dr. Ehsan Bhutta said that the control room is registering complaints related to prices of commodities and food safety 24 hours a day.

Action has been taken on more than 40 complaints in the last 24 hours. Throughout the province, there was ample stock of green spices, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes for public convenience during the three days of Eid.

He said that C.M. Punjab has clearly directed that there would be no compromise to take action against traders who violate price regulations.

Dr. Ehsan Bhutta said that the department's enforcement team will work closely with law enforcement agencies to maintain check and balance and also ensure compliance with price control regulations. Dr. Ehsan Bhutta further said that Model Bazars across the province of the Punjab performed well to provide commodities on control prizes.

The Government of the Punjab is committed to ensure the well-being of its citizens by regulating prices of essential commodities. He said that the department's efforts are focused on key commodities. By regulating prices, the government aims to promote economic stability, protect middle-class households and support low-income families.

He further said that the government's commitment to price control is a significant step towards ensuring the availability of essential commodities at fair prices. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of citizens, particularly those who are most vulnerable to price fluctuations, he concluded.

