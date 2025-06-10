IG Rizvi visits homes of police martyrs; honours families with Eid gifts

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the homes of police martyrs and distributed Eid gifts among their families as a gesture of solidarity and gratitude.

A public relations officer told APP on Monday that the visit was aimed at honouring the sacrifices of the brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, ensuring peace and security for the citizens of the capital.

IG Rizvi said that police martyrs are a priceless asset to the nation, and it is due to their ultimate sacrifices that citizens are able to sleep peacefully.

IG Rizvi said that taking care of the families of martyrs in every possible way is among the top priorities of Islamabad Police.

IG further stated, “If you ever face any kind of difficulty, feel free to contact me directly without hesitation.