Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Gohar confident about PTI founder’s bail

NNI Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

BUNER: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar, expressed confidence that the party’s founder Imran Khan will secure bail, emphasising that June 11 is a crucial date in this regard.

Speaking to a private television channel, he extended Eid greetings to all Pakistanis, Palestinian brothers, and soldiers fighting at the borders.

He noted that this was the fourth Eid without Imran Khan’s presence, yet his ideology continues to guide the party.

Gohar announced that PTI will collaborate with opposition parties to launch a movement, which will be led by the party’s “pattern-in-chief” from jail. He urged opposition parties to join PTI for the sake of the country’s survival and security.

Addressing the detention of Bushra Bibi, he claimed she is being held in jail without any charges to pressure the PTI founder. He said that no deals will be made for the party founder’s release.

It is important to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier postponed the hearing of petitions requesting the suspension of sentences for Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million Pound Al-Qadir Trust case until June 11.

