‘Bell of Hope’ at Governor House: Citizens register complaints during Eid holidays

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s “Governor Initiative” continued its mission to provide relief through the “Bell of Hope” during Eid-ul-Azha.

Due to the Eid holidays, government offices were closed, and many citizens were unable to reach the relevant authorities with their issues.

In this situation, the Governor House emerged as a beacon of hope, where not only were citizens' voices heard, but immediate actions were taken to resolve their issues.

During the Eid holidays, a team remained active at Governor House. Hundreds of citizens registered their problems and complaints through the “Bell of Hope,” covering essential services like water, electricity, health, sanitation, and security. The staff at Governor House promptly contacted the relevant departments, and numerous issues were resolved on the spot.