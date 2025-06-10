AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Published 10 Jun, 2025

CCP grants two conditional exemptions to undertakings in transport, logistics sector

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted two conditional exemptions to undertakings in the transport and logistics sector, permitting limited restrictive provisions under joint venture agreements aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s logistics capabilities.

The exemptions were approved following a comprehensive review by CCP’s Exemptions Department, which assessed the legal framework, potential market impact, and the long-term investment plans associated with the proposed collaborations.

These arrangements were found to satisfy the requirements set out in Section 9 of the Competition Act, 2010. The joint ventures are expected to foster technical progress, enhance operational efficiency, and improve service standards in the logistics and freight sectors.

The Commission observed that the joint ventures will leverage international best practices alongside local expertise, contributing to infrastructure development, innovation, and greater consumer value.

Specific provisions within the shareholders’ agreements—such as non-compete and exclusivity clauses—were conditionally approved to ensure investment protection and coordination, while safeguarding against risks of market foreclosure.

These approvals reaffirm CCP’s commitment to facilitating strategic business collaboration that supports economic growth, while ensuring that competition remains open, fair, and free from abuse of dominance. All exemptions are subject to strict compliance with conditions designed to preserve competitive dynamics in the market.

