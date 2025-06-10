IT, ITeS export remittances surge by 23.7pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) export remittances including computer services and call centre services, increased by 23.7 percent to US 3.825 billion dollars during July to March of the fiscal year 2025, marking the highest trade surplus among all service sectors at US 2.4 billion dollars, the Economic Survey 2023-24 noted.

The sector reached a total of $2.825 billion in export remittances from July to March FY 2025, reflecting a 23.7 percent increase compared to $2.284 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year, the survey mentioned.

In March 2025 alone, ICT export remittances were recorded at $342 million, marking a 12.1 percent rise from $305 million in February 2025. On a year-on-year basis, this also represents an 11.7 percent increase compared to $306 million recorded in March 2024.

The Economic Survey highlighted that IT and ITeS industry achieved a trade surplus of $2.429 billion, the highest among all service sectors, growing by 21.6 percent from the $1.997 billion surplus during the corresponding period last year. In stark contrast, the overall services sector posted a trade deficit of $2.318 billion during the same period, further highlighting the ICT industry’s vital role in balancing national service accounts.

Freelancers based in Pakistan also made a substantial contribution by earning $400 million in foreign remittances during July–March FY 2025.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, this impressive performance stems from concerted efforts by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), in coordination with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and key industry stakeholders. These efforts focused on facilitating international market access, supporting digital infrastructure, and enhancing ease of doing business for IT firms.

As of March 2025, more than 30,000 IT and ITeS companies were registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), reflecting a steady expansion in the formal IT sector.

The survey further attributed that the PSEB is executing an ambitious plan to launch 250 e-Rozgaar centres nationwide by FY 2027 under the PSDP project “Prime Minister’s Initiatives – Support for IT Startups, Specialised IT Training, and Venture Capital.” By the end of FY 2025, 50 of these centers are expected to be operational, with a projected target of creating 20,000 new jobs.

Currently, more than 50 Software Technology Parks (STPs) and e-Rozgaar centres are operational across primary and secondary cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Quetta, and Gilgit, hosting over 350 IT companies and 4,600 professionals, of which 21 percent are women.

In FY 2025 (July–March), over 6,400 IT professionals were trained in advanced and emerging technologies, while 2,700 interns were placed in IT firms, maintaining a high 70 percent retention rate.

Additionally, 15 IT firms received international certifications such as ISO 27001 and ISO 27701, while 20 call centers achieved ISO 18295 certification —enhancing Pakistan’s global competitiveness in the outsourcing market.

The IGNITE-National Technology Fund continued its mission of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. The National Incubation Centers (NICs) have now incubated over 1,900 startups, out of which 960 have graduated, collectively generating over 185,000 jobs, attracting investments of Rs 30.8 billion, and reporting revenues exceeding Rs 27.3 billion. More than 12,000 women entrepreneurs have been empowered through these programmes.

The Digiskills.pk 2.0 programme has provided over 4.55 million trainings, including to 50,000 overseas Pakistanis, enabling freelancers in the country to earn a cumulative $1.65 billion by December 2024.

PSEB also ramped up global outreach during FY 2025, subsidizing the participation of 256 IT companies in 15 international and 2 local events, yielding over $48 million in business leads. The “TechdestiNation Pakistan” campaign was actively promoted, including the launch of the TechdestiNation Podcast, highlighting success stories and emerging leaders in the sector.

To meet the ambitious target of achieving $15 billion in annual ICT exports in the coming years, the government continues to focus on skills development, ease of business, and international partnerships.

