There will be no compromise on water, says Bilawal

LONDON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that water is a lifeline and indispensable need for the people of Pakistan and there will be no compromise on it, adding India violated international laws after putting Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

In an interview with an international media outlet in the United Kingdom, Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, and it condemns Indian provocations and aggressions, which is putting the region at the risk of devastation and chaos. “Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a violation of international law. Pakistan has made it clear that stopping water would be considered a declaration of war. Water is our indispensable need and there will be no compromise on it. India cannot unilaterally suspend or terminate the Indus Waters Treaty.” He said we want talks with India on all issues, including Kashmir, as every problem’s solution begins with Kashmir. Pakistan is a peaceful country. It has always talked about resolving problems through dialogue and diplomacy, he affirmed, adding, India is spreading misinformation and disinformation.

All problems can be resolved if Kashmir dispute is settled. There was a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. But there was no peace, and President Donald Trump’s role in brokering the ceasefire is commendable, Bilawal said.