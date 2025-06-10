AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

There will be no compromise on water, says Bilawal

NNI Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

LONDON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that water is a lifeline and indispensable need for the people of Pakistan and there will be no compromise on it, adding India violated international laws after putting Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

In an interview with an international media outlet in the United Kingdom, Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, and it condemns Indian provocations and aggressions, which is putting the region at the risk of devastation and chaos. “Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a violation of international law. Pakistan has made it clear that stopping water would be considered a declaration of war. Water is our indispensable need and there will be no compromise on it. India cannot unilaterally suspend or terminate the Indus Waters Treaty.” He said we want talks with India on all issues, including Kashmir, as every problem’s solution begins with Kashmir. Pakistan is a peaceful country. It has always talked about resolving problems through dialogue and diplomacy, he affirmed, adding, India is spreading misinformation and disinformation.

All problems can be resolved if Kashmir dispute is settled. There was a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. But there was no peace, and President Donald Trump’s role in brokering the ceasefire is commendable, Bilawal said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP water

