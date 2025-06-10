Eidul Azha celebration with troops: Field Marshal visits forward positions along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Asim Munir visited forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) to celebrate Eidul Azha with frontline troops.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the visit commenced with Eid prayers, during which special supplications were made for Pakistan’s enduring peace, stability, and prosperity as well as for martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the defence of their motherland.

Extending warm Eid greetings to the officers and soldiers, the Field Marshal commended their unwavering commitment, professional excellence, and steadfast service in the face of persistent challenges. The COAS expressed that celebrating Eid on the frontline away from their families serves the superior national purpose of defending the motherland at all costs throughout the year.

Field Marshal Asim Munir lauded the formation’s exemplary performance during Marka-e-Haq, Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and paid solemn tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis whose sacrifices continue to fortify the nation’s security and resolve.

COAS said, “You have befittingly avenged the loss of lives of innocent Pakistani civilians including children, women and elderly through your bold and effective response.”

While interacting with troops, COAS expressed deep appreciation for their high morale, exceptional operational readiness, and resolute vigilance in responding effectively to Indian ceasefire violations. He reiterated complete confidence in the battle preparedness of the armed forces to decisively deter and defeat any act of aggression.

Underscoring Pakistan’s principled stance, the Field Marshal affirmed that the just and valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people against Indian occupation will never be forgotten. He emphasized the need for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the aspirations of its people and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Upon arrival at the LoC, the COAS was received by the Commander, Rawalpindi Corps.